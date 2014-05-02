Food Businesses

The Quickest Way to Make Customers Like Your Food: Raise Your Prices.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Think you know good food when you taste it? You may just be fooling yourself into thinking you got your money's worth.

A new study from Cornell University reports that customers who pay more for their food enjoyed their food substantially more than those who paid less. 

Researchers offered customers an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet for either $4 or $8. While the food and restaurant remained the same, customers who paid for the $8 buffet enjoyed their food 11 percent more than the customers who ate the $4 buffet.

Additionally, even though both groups ate the same amount of food overall, those who paid the lower price were more likely to report feeling like they had overeaten and more guilt about the meal.

Related: 8 Reasons Why 'More Money' Must Become Your Mantra

“We were surprised by the striking pattern we saw,” Ozge Sigirci, a researcher at Cornell, said in a statement. “If the food is there, you are going to eat it, but the pricing very much affects how you are going to feel about your meal and how you will evaluate the restaurant.”

What can chain restaurants learn from this? For one thing, increasing prices alone can increase customer satisfaction – even if the quality of the food doesn't rise. As fast-food chains turn to the growth of fast-casuals for profits, remember, just because you're paying more at Taco Bell's fast-casual concept doesn't necessarily mean you're getting a better taco.

Related: Could Hiring Snobby Salespeople Boost Your Sales?

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Food Businesses

10 Food and Beverage Startups That PepsiCo Sees as the Next Big Thing

Food Businesses

Domino's Sued This Pizza-Maker -- and He's Thrilled

Food Businesses

How This Food Startup Built Its Business by Avoiding Retail