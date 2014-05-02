Jobs

What Will Get Americans Working Again?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Editor-at-Large
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Where have all the workers gone?

There was a push-pull in the immediate reaction to the April employment numbers. Do you focus on the drop in the unemployment rate to 6.3 percent, from 6.7 percent in March, which would ostensibly be positive news, or do you instead cast your eye on the fall in the labor force participation rate, which dropped to 62.8 percent from 63.3 percent?

The answer is that you can't look at one without the other. And, taken together, they continue to paint a frightening picture for the psychology of our labor markets.

First, let's acknowledge some good news. The U.S. economy added 288,000 jobs in April, which was higher than economists expected. That also helped boost the longer-term trends. Employers added an average of 238,000 jobs over the past three months, up from and average of 167,000.

Related: Why Are Business Owners Blamed for the Gender-Pay Gap?

It's a function of the math involved in these calculations that such job growth should show a rise in the unemployment rate. As jobs become more available, more people enter the workforce to try to get them. The rising number of people looking for work tends to make the unemployment rate tick higher, at least temporarily, as people go from being discouraged about their prospects to downright eager to get their resumes out there. The jobless rate is calculated with a numerator and a denominator. You can't be counted in the workforce unless you are looking for a job. Because of that, more people looking boosts the jobless rate.

Yet, despite this strong rise in April payrolls, the unemployment rate fell sharply. Why? Because a whopping 806,000 people dropped out of the workforce. They simply stopped looking for work, even though, based on the payroll figures, there were jobs to be had. Gaining 288,000 jobs doesn't look great when 806,000 people drop off the map.

The most important metric for the health of employment right now isn't the headline payroll number, and certainly not the unemployment rate, but rather the labor force participation rate. This is a measure of all the people who could be working and are. That rate's fall was such that it hit the lowest level since 1978. Pray on that a moment: We have the lowest rate of people working since the Carter years.

In fact, had the labor force participation rate remainded steady in April from March, the headline unemployment rate would have risen to 6.9 percent. Some might have seen that as a bad sign, but it wouldn't have been. It would suggest people are out there, looking to earn a good living and contribute to our economy and labor markets.

Related: The Myth of the Have-Nots

What is happening, in William of Ockham's simplest of terms, is the American ethic to work continues its six-year erosion and is showing no signs of stabilization. People are staying out of the workforce, content, it seems, to live off savings or family help or the payments provided by the government. It is true that some of the drop in labor participation comes from demographics. As our country ages, more people retire. But the steep drop can't be explained by the graying of America alone, nor does it explain why a generation that is living longer and is healthier and can work in some capacity is choosing instead to stay home.

The truth is likely scarier. We are becoming a nation of people who want to take, not make. We are believing in the rhetoric of entitlement, where equal outcomes somehow trump equal opportunities. Why work when revenue can come without employment? 

Such an attitude is contrary to the fundamental precepts of entrepreneurship, and even that is under attack nowadays. If you work hard and succeed, you are expected to dig deep to support those who don't. Own a business? You are likely to be criticized for not paying your "fair share" in taxes. Employ people? You are targeted for not paying a high enough wage. Create an innovative product or service? You will be faced with a regulatory framework that is burdensome and costly. Success, which merits nothing but praise, is met far too often with punishment.

Yet it is precisely the success of the business community that is the only clear path to getting more people back into jobs. Encouraging profit and investment fosters and environment where business leaders can add to payrolls and create attractive employment opportunities.

Instead, policymakers seem to think that extending benefits, or pushing for higher wages or increased benefits, is the right way to go. Until that changes, and the success of the unemployed isn't somehow tied to the redistribution of the profits made by American businesses of all stripes, the erosion of the American worker -- and the erosion of the American business ideals -- will continue unchecked.

Related: Stop Pressuring Companies to Raise Wages

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Rise of the Ganja Sommelier

Jobs

How to Craft a Winning Cover Letter in 10 Minutes

Jobs

6 Steps to Figuring Out If You've Got the Right Job Offer