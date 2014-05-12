It's Official: You Can Now Mute Loud Mouths on Twitter

May 12, 2014 1 min read

It’s like unfollowing someone without actually unfollowing them.

Twitter has officially launched its new “mute button” on iPhone, Android and twitter.com. What was being tested out just a couple of weeks ago will now become a reality for all users.

Mute simply means a user’s tweets and retweets will no longer show up in your timeline. Just go to the user’s profile, click on the gear button and mute @username. You may unmute a user at anytime by performing the same action.

Lucky for you, a user will not know that they have been silenced.

As with most new features, the mute button is being rolled out to users over the next several weeks.

