Twitter

It's Official: You Can Now Mute Loud Mouths on Twitter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s like unfollowing someone without actually unfollowing them.

Twitter has officially launched its new “mute button” on iPhone, Android and twitter.com. What was being tested out just a couple of weeks ago will now become a reality for all users.

Mute simply means a user’s tweets and retweets will no longer show up in your timeline. Just go to the user’s profile, click on the gear button and mute @username. You may unmute a user at anytime by performing the same action.

Lucky for you, a user will not know that they have been silenced.

As with most new features, the mute button is being rolled out to users over the next several weeks.

Related: Questions You Need to Consider Before Retweeting Anything on Twitter

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place

Twitter

Twitter: We Know the Platform Is Toxic. Please Help Us Fix It.

Twitter

Twitter's Business May Finally Be Trending in the Right Direction