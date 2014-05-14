As Mark Zuckerberg Turns 30, His 10 Best Quotes as CEO

May 14, 2014 3 min read

In Silicon Valley years, Facebook co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is over the hill. Today is his 30th birthday.

In honor of Zuckerberg's big day and to mark Facebook's decade-long existence, we've compiled 10 of the tech entrepreneur's most interesting quotes over the years.

Here they are, in no particular order. Enjoy.

1. "Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough."

(Oct. 2009)

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Gets Waxed (Don't Worry. It?s Not What You Think.)

2. "If I were starting now I would do things very differently. I didn’t know anything. In Silicon Valley, you get this feeling that you have to be out here. But it’s not the only place to be. If I were starting now, I would have stayed in Boston. [Silicon Valley] is a little short-term focused and that bothers me." (Oct. 2011)

3. "I remember really vividly, you know, having pizza with my friends a day or two after -- I opened up the first version of Facebook at the time I thought, 'You know, someone needs to build a service like this for the world. But I just never thought that we'd be the ones to help do it. And I think a lot of what it comes down to is we just cared more." (Jan. 2014)

4. "The question isn't, 'What do we want to know about people?', It's, 'What do people want to tell about themselves?'" (Nov. 2011)

5. "The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that's changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks." (Oct. 2011)

6. "Building a mission and building a business go hand-in-hand. It is true that the primary thing that makes me excited about what we're doing is the mission, but I also think, from the very beginning, we've had this healthy understanding which is that we need to do both." (Sept. 2012)

Related: Why Mark Zuckerberg's $1 Salary Means Nothing

7. "The Hacker Way is an approach to building that involves continuous improvement and iteration. Hackers believe that something can always be better, and that nothing is ever complete." (Feb. 2012)

8. “People can be really smart or have skills that are directly applicable, but if they don’t really believe in it, then they are not going to really work hard.” (Oct. 2005)

9. “I don’t want Facebook to be an American company. I don’t want it to be this company that just spreads American values all across the world. ...My view on this is that you want to be really culturally sensitive and understand the way that people actually think.” (June 2011)

10. "My goal was never to just create a company. A lot of people misinterpret that, as if I don't care about revenue or profit or any of those things. But what not being 'just' a company means to me is building something that actually makes a really big change in the world." (Feb. 2011)

Related: 4 Things to Know About Facebook's Plan for Total World Domination