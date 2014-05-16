Nerds Rejoice. Google Glass and Bitcoin, Together at Last.

May 16, 2014 2 min read

OK, Glass, spend my bitcoins.

Yes, in what seems like the ultimate marriage of bleeding edge nerd tech, Glassholes can now pay for stuff with Bitcoin in just a nod.

That’s right. Google Glass wearers with bitcoins to blow can now spend them from behind their $1,500 face computers using a brand new “wearable wallet” app called Nod to Pay.

If you have Glass and bitcoins stashed at Coinbase or Blockchain.info, you’re one of the lucky ones. Nod to Play, which you can download from developer Eaze, a company focused on "frictionless payment solutions," works with both popular bitcoin wallet services.

So here’s how Nod to Pay works. First, users have to scan a QR code to connect their Bitcoin wallets. Simple enough.

Next, they speak the command “OK, Glass, make a payment.” Google Glass then scans the QR code from a point-of-sale (POS) application and the payment information (what you are paying for and how much it costs in bitcoins) then appear literally in your face, on your Glass screen.

Finally, to complete the transaction, Nod to Pay users must nod (more like tilt, as CoinDesk reports) and nod again. Two nods total back-to-back and, congratulations, you’ve just paid for your goods in Bitcoin, basically with your face.

What happens if someone rips off your Glass? No problem. EAZE makes it easy to yank access to its app through its website as quickly as possible. In the future, the company will add additional security features, including spending limits and PIN codes.

For Eaze, Google Glass is only the beginning. The Amsterdam-based startup plans to bring the app to other wearables in the future, including connected watches and jewelry. The app might also support other digital currencies down the line as well.

