My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Management

5 Signs It's Time to Fire a Company Manager

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Career and Workplace Expert; Founder and President, Come Recommended
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Not every individual is a born leader. Heck, not every individual can even develop into one.

Hiring good managers is one of the most important decisions a company can make. According to Gallup, however, 82 percent of companies fail to hire the right talent for the job.

A bad manager can dim employee engagement and satisfaction, which is why people almost always quit their bosses, not their employer. If you don’t address the manager situation, not just one but multiple employees could leave. (I have personally witnessed an entire department's leaving at once in response to a bad manager.)

Here are five warning signs that it’s time to fire management:

Related: 4 Ways to Destroy Toxic Office Politics

1. Decisions are being made based on politics, not productivity. Bad managers are manipulative and might take advantage of situations to advance their own profile. For example, a manager could use the results of high-performing employees in his department to set himself up for a promotion.

In addition to looking out for their own best interests, bad managers seek out ways to improve the position of their friends and those favored by upper management. In other words, a situation in which “the rich get richer” occurs.

2. Communication is one-way. Effective managers will engage employees and encourage two-way communication. But if a manager only carries out orders and does not listening to employees, this can harm a department's productivity.

An example of this might be if a manager simply delegates tasks and ignores any questions raised by individual employees instead of welcoming employee feedback during project assignments.

Related: Smart Leaders Keep Their Ego in Check and Listen In

3. Employee complaints are on the rise. Something is obviously wrong when the human resources department starts receiving complaints from employees. Look for patterns in these complaints. Is the complaint always the same, though made by multiple people?

Are women complaining more than the men or vice versa? Typically it takes an awful lot of dissatisfaction for employees to decide to contact HR, so all complaints should be taken seriously and investigated fully.

4. The manager abuses his or her power. Most managers are granted a lot of power. When they abuse it, things can quickly go downhill for an entire department or even the organization as a whole. In a hypothetical scenario, a manager might force an employee to work late every day until he or she finishes a project for which the worker is solely responsible. Perhaps the manager even takes things one step further and threatens to report that employee should he or she not stay late to finish a project.

Related: 4 Behaviors You Never Want to See in a Leader

5. Employees are being thrown under the bus. If the sales results didn’t meet the company’s goal for the last quarter, say, a bad manager might place all the blame on the employees.

When a workplace goal is not achieved, it often reflects on management. Strong managers understand that they must hold themselves accountable for their failures and successes.

Related: 5 Ways to Become a Better Manager

Should the company identify a manager who should be let go, schedule a private meeting. Employers should fire a manager in a private area, as is advised for any firing.

According to Gallup, only about 1 in 10 people possess the talent to manage. Although this is a small pool, it’s still possible to find born leaders or those with the potential to become solid managers.

Don’t ever promote someone into a management role just because he or she has been with the company for a certain length of time and thinks a promotion is “owed.” 

When hiring a new manager or promoting from within, pay attention to character and soft skills, rather than experience alone. Individuals who demonstrate an ability to lead, collaborate, motivate, engage and inspire others make excellent candidates.

To prevent future bad hires, do personality testing or grant a potential manager a test-run. Bring in a candidate for a week to see how that person interacts with other employees. Afterward, employees can provide feedback about whether the person would be a good fit. 

How did you figure out it’s time to fire a manager?

Related: Sizing Up Candidates for Cultural Fit Throughout the Hiring Process

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Management

Ways to Lead Agencies and Outside Firms Like They're Part of Your Team

Ready For Anything

How to Mediate a Conflict Between Your Employees

Management

The Key Ways You Can Take Your Business From Making Profits to Making Millions