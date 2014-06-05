Innovation

Who Are the 25 Most Innovative Consumer Companies?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, CircleUp
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Who are the most innovative consumer and retail companies? CircleUp wants to hear your nominations. Please tweet your suggestions using #CircleUp25, post your nominations on your Facebook page with #CircleUp25 or post to our Facebook page. Nominations and votes will be collected until July 2.

Who Are the 25 Most Innovative Consumer Companies?

In one month, we will profile the winners on Entrepreneur: The 25 most innovative consumer and retail companies. These brands are changing how we live our lives -- from apparel, food, household products to personal care.

While we hear about technology innovations every day, we often hear less about innovations in consumer and retail -- even though it comprises more than 20 percent of the U.S. economy. We want to take this opportunity to celebrate these innovations that touch our everyday lives. We will profile companies that are disrupting industries or creating new categories. New formulas, design of the product or packaging, or disruptive marketing -- each of these might help a company earn a spot on the list. 

Related: Apple Tops List of World's Most Innovative Companies ... Again

The only criterion are that the company must be private, have not been on the CircleUp25 list in the past, and have no connection, at the time the list is published, with the accredited investor crowdfunding site that I founded. While I believe there are companies that have raised funds with us that deserve a spot on the list, they are excluded from participating to avoid a conflict of interest.

In the spirit of crowdfunding, we want to hear from you -- the consumers, investors and entrepreneurs behind many of these businesses. Who are the companies making the greatest impact in the consumer space right now?

Related: Crowd-funding Platform Connects Entrepreneurs With Consumer-Product Giants

Your nominations will be judged based on audience participation and voting as well as feedback from a panel of experts who will review all the candidates to help determine the final list. The panel has also submitted additional nominations. This panel includes:

  • Top consumer private equity firms and leading consumer investment bankers;
  • The largest public consumer companies, many of which are potential strategic acquirers;
  • The most well-respected consumer trade publications;
  • National retailers with access to their own proprietary data;
  • Successful consumer entrepreneurs;
  • Third party data providers analyzing industry trends; and
  • Consumer angel investors.

Look out for the official list of the 2014 CircleUp25 on Entrepreneur.com around mid July.

Related: Why Startups Should Still Care About Things That Don't Scale

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Innovation

Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption