Myspace is Emailing Embarrassing Old Photos to Lure Back Lapsed Users

Has Myspace become so desperate that it has now resorted to blackmailing lapsed members back into use?

The company is currently blasting out emails to former members with their old photos attached beneath a tagline that reads, “The good, the rad and the what were you thinking…”

As Myspace popularity peaked between 2005 and 2008, reviving potentially humiliating content from years’ past marks a questionable marketing tactic, reports Mashable.

Another stat that may astound users past and present? The social network harbors roughly 15 billion user photos in its database -- though this is a paltry sum compared to the 250 billion that Facebook currently boasts, according to the Mashable.

After beginning to decline in popularity in late 2008, Myspace was famously purchased by Justin Timberlake and Specific Media Group in 2011, whereupon it shifted its focus towards music.

A confounding mission statement on the company’s website states that its aim is to “empower all artists -- from musicians and designers to writers and photographers -- helping them connect with audiences, collaborators, and partners to achieve their goals.”

