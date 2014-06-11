Project Grow

In the Market for Financing? Take These Steps First.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder, Bizfi
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether it’s pizza toppings or car brands, people like to have options. The same could be said for small business financing, which until recently lacked diverse offerings beyond traditional banks.

Although it is growing at a slower pace than some might desire, the economy has stabilized enough to entice banks to go on the record as saying they expect to increase their lending. Add to this peer-to-peer lenders, cash-advance financing firms, and other providers of financing, and it’s clear that small business owners have a variety of options when it comes to securing financing.

To remain competitive, traditional and alternative financing providers are working hard to provide customized options, maintain the integrity of the underwriting process and cultivate a smoother customer experience.  Technology has democratized access to capital for small businesses, allowing them to shop, vet and apply for loans online quickly and easily. In turn, these advancements give firms the ability to underwrite, approve and fund businesses in just a few hours.

With so many options, it can be hard to decide which path to take. Small business owners in the market for financing should consider these steps:

  • Meet the financiers. Take the time to speak with a representative with at least three different funding firms. You can find out a lot by simply asking a few questions about the programs they offer. If the representative is difficult to reach, or if he or she gives you a hard-sell, it might indicate trouble when working with them down the road.
     
  • Read between the lines. Make sure you understand all the options of the financing agreement and what they mean for your business – and for you if the financing involves a personal guarantee. Make sure you have a clear understanding of what documentation you’ll be responsible to provide, how long the underwriting process will take, and how often you’ll be in communication with your funding contact. 
     
  • Ask for references. The funding firm will look into your business’ track record. Why shouldn’t you look into theirs? Look for reviews of their business online. Additionally, ask to speak with one or two of their customers.

For the first time, small business owners are able to take advantage of multiple options when it comes to financing. Make sure that the choice you make is that one that is right for your business in the long term.  

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

In the Market for Financing? Take These Steps First.

Project Grow

3 Angles for Understanding Angels

Project Grow

How This Pet Startup Raised $4.5 Million in Funding