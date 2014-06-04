Oprah Calls This Person the 'Perfect Entrepreneur'

June 4, 2014 2 min read

"You are the perfect entrepreneur." It's not every day that business owners get to hear a statement like this. No less from TV talk-show legend Oprah Winfrey.

But that's exactly how Winfrey describes Whole Foods Market founder and CEO John Mackey during an upcoming TV interview. In it, Mackey talks about the passion that inspired him to launch Whole Foods, as well as the mindfulness, creativity, adventure and love that goes into running the billion-dollar business.

In the exclusive clip above, Mackey talks about how at age 23 he became the food buyer for a co-op he was living in. The more he learned, the more interested he became in the business of organic food.

Related: How Whole Foods Is Doing It Right (And You Can, Too)

"My passion for this really awakened," Mackey says. "It's about selling healthy food to people, earning a living and having fun."

Mackey and Winfrey also discuss the importance of following your dreams, as well as Mackey's New York Times bestselling book Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business (Harvard Business Review Press, 2013).

The episode, called "Super Soul Sunday -- Oprah & Whole Foods Co-Founder John Mackey: The Conscious CEO," is set to air Sunday, June 8 at 11 a.m. ET on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Related: Pinterest 101: Marketing Tips From Whole Foods