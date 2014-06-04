Whole Foods

Oprah Calls This Person the 'Perfect Entrepreneur'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

"You are the perfect entrepreneur." It's not every day that business owners get to hear a statement like this. No less from TV talk-show legend Oprah Winfrey.

But that's exactly how Winfrey describes Whole Foods Market founder and CEO John Mackey during an upcoming TV interview. In it, Mackey talks about the passion that inspired him to launch Whole Foods, as well as the mindfulness, creativity, adventure and love that goes into running the billion-dollar business.

In the exclusive clip above, Mackey talks about how at age 23 he became the food buyer for a co-op he was living in. The more he learned, the more interested he became in the business of organic food.

Related: How Whole Foods Is Doing It Right (And You Can, Too)

"My passion for this really awakened," Mackey says. "It's about selling healthy food to people, earning a living and having fun."

Mackey and Winfrey also discuss the importance of following your dreams, as well as Mackey's New York Times bestselling book Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business (Harvard Business Review Press, 2013).

The episode, called "Super Soul Sunday -- Oprah & Whole Foods Co-Founder John Mackey: The Conscious CEO," is set to air Sunday, June 8 at 11 a.m. ET on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Related: Pinterest 101: Marketing Tips From Whole Foods

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Whole Foods

What Do the Major Changes at Whole Foods Mean for Food Entrepreneurs?

Whole Foods

'Seeing Someone Cry at Work Is Becoming Normal': Employees Say Whole Foods Is Using 'Scorecards' to Punish Them

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Just Got Slammed for Its 'World's Healthiest' Claim