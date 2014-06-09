Lifestyle

The 10 Most Eligible Bachelors of Silicon Valley

It may be the epicenter of innovation, but Silicon Valley is also teeming with smart, wealthy bachelors.

As her Menlo Park, Calif.-based matchmaking service Linx Dating has grown over the last decade, Amy Andersen says she has gained unprecedented access to the “finest caliber of singles… in an area that is already a bubble of the best and the brightest.”

Amy Anderson
Amy Anderson
Image credit: Justin Coit

While she wouldn't reveal Linx's hottest clients for confidentiality reasons, she tapped her deep local network and social circles to round up the most eligible bachelors in the tech metro.

Read the dating expert’s commentary on why these dashing men are the most sought-after suitors of Silicon Valley. Also, read about Andersen and other matchmakers who have turned their penchant for networking into a thriving dating service in Part 1 of this story: So, You Want to Marry a Tech Mogul?

 

Jeremy Stoppelman

Jeremy Stoppelman
Image credit: jdlasica via Flickr

Andersen: “This Yelp co-founder and Harvard Business School graduate is a five-star catch as far as I’m concerned.  Given his love for reading non-fiction, I think this guy might be ready for a bit of true romance.”

 

Dylan Smith

Dylan Smith
Image credit: box.com

Andersen: “This Box CFO might be a former Duke Blue Devil, but he looks like a complete sweetheart.  I also spot him fairly often in my neighborhood, and he literally is the cute ‘boy next door.”

 

Joe Lonsdale

Joe Lonsdale
Image credit: TechCrunch via Flickr

Andersen: “A local Bay Area native and Stanford grad, Joe certainly made good as the co-founder of Palantir.  These days, he appears to be more interested in media than in finance and defense, but surely this former chess champion knows that every King is vulnerable without the love of a strong Queen.”

 

Ben Rattray

Ben Rattray
Image credit: personaldemocracy via Flickr

Andersen: “The handsome CEO of Change.org is definitely empowering all of us to be the change we want to see in the world, but I hear that he claims to not have the time to invest in a relationship.  Where do I start a petition to change that?” 

 

Matt Mullenweg

Matt Mullenweg
Image credit: Silicon Prairie News via Flickr

Andersen: “I hear this Texas-born bachelor and founder of WordPress claims to be married to his work, but it’s hard to believe that this soulful saxophonist isn’t looking to jazz up his personal life.  My comment for this famous blogger? Find a lady love to occupy those lips of yours, and make your work your mistress.”

 

Sergey Brin

Sergey Brin
Image credit: Thomas Hawk via Flickr

Andersen: “My sources tell me that this brilliant billionaire is back on the market.  I’d like to see him find happiness, but when it comes to dating he needs to leave his infamous tech specs at home; a woman wants to look into a man’s eyes on a date, not into the transparent screen of his wearable computer Google Glass.”

 

Tim Cook

Tim Cook
Image credit: igrec via Flickr

Andersen: “It’s hard to think of a job more high profile than being the CEO of Apple, and yet Tim Cook is one of the most private men I can think of.  I’d like to see him step away from work just a little bit, and find a partner to call his own.”

 

Vivek & Aneel Ranadive

Vivek & Aneel Ranadive
Image credit: Aneel Ranadive via Twitter

Andersen: “Between the two of them, this father and son duo has degrees from Columbia, Harvard, and MIT. They also hold a significant stake in the Sacramento Kings, so we know these tech magnates understand the importance of being more than ‘all work and no play.’  Good looks and great minds definitely run in the family, so I think finding love for these two should be a slam dunk.”

 

Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey
Image credit: jdlasica via Flickr

Andersen: “The St. Louis-born, NYU-educated founder of Twitter has kept his Midwestern charm and Manhattan style, but I’d love to see him settle down and grow some real West Coast roots.  I just hope his love letters include more than 140 characters.”

