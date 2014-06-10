Netflix Launches Food Truck to Promote 'Orange Is the New Black'

June 10, 2014 2 min read

Orange Is the New Black fans can take a break from binge watching the second season of the Netflix hit this week to binge eat some free pies and ice cream.

The Crazy Pyes food truck – inspired by Orange Is the New Black character Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren – will be giving out free pie and chocolate-and-vanilla swirled ice cream cones to celebrate the second season's release on June 6. The truck's journey in the U.S. will start this Thursday in New York City.

Related: Almost Every Major Tech Company in America Blasts the FCC’s Net Neutrality Proposal

The food truck is full of winking references for Orange Is the New Black fans, built on the concept of Suzanne's most famous line: "I threw my pie for you."

Netflix has already debuted a Crazy Pyes truck in Mexico City, and plans to hit additional cities throughout June.

The sweeping popularity of Orange Is the New Black helped prove that Netflix had the potential to completely change the television game. With marketing like Crazy Pyes food truck and an Orange Is the New Black cookbook, the streaming service is clearly also ready to think outside the box in terms of PR.

Related: The Sweet and Simple Marketing Lesson From 'House of Cards'