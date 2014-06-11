Social Media

How the World Cup Is Fueling a Social Media Frenzy (Infographic)

“For 32 days, the whole world dreams the same dream.” So goes the slogan of a just-launched ad campaign by Twitter on the eve of the World Cup, which kicks off tomorrow in Brazil.

While the social network expects the tournament to be the most tweeted global event of all time, it is also reintroducing the “hashflags” it debuted at last year’s World Cup in South Africa. (When users hashtag three-letter country codes, a flag emoji appears after the text.)

However, Twitter is not the only social network expected to be inundated. According to an infographic compiled by social influence marketing platform Crowdtap, a majority of viewers said they’ll actually be posting to Facebook (43 percent) as opposed to Twitter (34 percent) throughout the tournament.

Related: What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The Upcoming World Cup

And perhaps most stunning of all -- and welcome news for marketers -- is the fact that viewers are more likely to follow or like a brand after the World Cup (52 percent) as opposed to a team (48 percent).

Check out more stats from the infographic below:

Related: A Guide to the Best Times to Post on Social Media (Infographic)

