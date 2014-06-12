Patents

Tesla Motors Patents Now Available To Anyone

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk announced today, that in an effort to embrace the open-source movement, the company "will not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology." 

He went on to explain in a blog post titled "All Our Patent Are Belong to You" (a play on the Internet meme "All your base are belong to us") on the company site that his reasoning behind the decision had to do with the progress of electric car technology. "If we clear a path to the creation of compelling electric vehicles, but then laid intellectual property landmines behind us to inhibit others, we are acting in a manner contrary to that goal."

Related: Elon Musk: 'Maybe We'll Make a Flying Car, Just For Fun'

Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, said initially the concern was that without patents, bigger car companies could ostensibly take the ideas developed by Tesla and use them against the company. But that has not been the case. According to Musk, there are 100 million new automobiles being produced per year, and there are approximately 200 billion cars globally. And of that, electric cars are only making a small dent, accounting for about one percent of rivals' total sales.

Related: Tesla's Direct-Sales Model Banned in New Jersey

"Our true competition is not the small trickle of non-Tesla electric cars being produced, but rather the enormous flood of gasoline cars pouring out of the world’s factories every day," he stated.

Ultimately, he wrote "we believe that Tesla, other companies making electric cars, and the world would all benefit from a common, rapidly-evolving technology platform." 

Tesla will still continue to apply for patents for new technology.  

Related: Is It Time to Call Tesla the Future of Made In America? Not Quite.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Patents

3 Approaches to Get Your Patent Application Moving Much Faster

Patents

The Craziest Patents by Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google and More

Patents

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Inventing