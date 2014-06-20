How to Overcome Obstacles and Achieve Peak Performance
What drives success?
Getting dirty and overcoming obstacles.
At least that’s the way Joe De Sena believes it to be. As an endurance racer, his resume is legendary.
With more than 50 ultra-events overall and 12 Ironman Events in one year alone. Most of his races are 100 miles or more with a few traditional marathons in the mix (but those are like an average human's two-mile jog in the park for him).
He turned his passion into a global movement building obstacle courses for millions of people all over the world. His mission – to get people off the couch.
Welcome to the 68th episode of the School of Greatness with Joe De Sena.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- How the founder defines "Spartan"
- The “why” behind the Spartan Race
- About the wildfire growth of the Spartan Race
- The surprising goal of The Spartan Race that sets them in front of the competition
- The three most important prep tools for the Spartan Race
- Why mud is important
- What Joseph learned about himself during the Death Race
- Developing a “Frame of Reference” to deal with junk blocking your frame of mind
- The biggest mistake people make when trying to achieve a goal
- The key to success in the Spartan World
- What Grit is and how to develop it
- The story of 10,000 burpees
- The process of creating an olympic sport
- The breakdown of the amazing experience that is Spartan Race
- The two most important factors to personal success
- Upside Downside Decision Making
- How parenting has changed everything and the Spartan Parenting
- The importance of team
- Plus much more…