How to Overcome Obstacles and Achieve Peak Performance

June 20, 2014 2 min read

What drives success?

Getting dirty and overcoming obstacles.

At least that’s the way Joe De Sena believes it to be. As an endurance racer, his resume is legendary.

With more than 50 ultra-events overall and 12 Ironman Events in one year alone. Most of his races are 100 miles or more with a few traditional marathons in the mix (but those are like an average human's two-mile jog in the park for him).

He turned his passion into a global movement building obstacle courses for millions of people all over the world. His mission – to get people off the couch.

Welcome to the 68th episode of the School of Greatness with Joe De Sena.

