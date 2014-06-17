Mobile

250 New Emojis Are Coming, Including 'Man In Business Suit Levitating'

With the addition of 250 new emojis to an existing palette of roughly 850, mobile users will soon be able to flip their friends the bird via text.

“Reversed Hand With Middle Finger Extended” is just one of the many new pictographs announced by Unicode, a nonprofit organization that governs the representation of text in software products.

While code for all of the new symbols has been added, Apple, Android and other mobile companies must still design the emojis themselves.

Other icons slated to arrive on phones in coming months range from the fairly predictable (“Fog,” “Chipmunk”) to the whimsical (“Envelope With Lightning,” “Raised Hand With Part Between Middle And Ring Fingers” -- also known as the Vulcan salute) to the downright insane (“Derelict House Building,” “Man In Business Suit Levitating.”)

The list can be viewed in full here.

