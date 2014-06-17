Snapchat

Facebook Launches Slingshot, Its Snapchat Competitor

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Poke, Facebook's first attempt at building a Snapchat competitor, belly flopped. But that hasn't stopped the social network from taking another jump.

For some time now, rumors have swirled about Slingshot, Facebook's sophomore take on the ephemeral messaging app. Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly "personally involved" in its development, and last week the app briefly appeared in some countries' app stores before disappearing.

Today, all the speculation can be put to rest: Slingshot is here, for real this time.

Unlike Poke, Slingshot is not a direct Snapchat ripoff. "With Slingshot, we wanted to build something where everybody is a creator and nobody is just a spectator," Facebook said in a blog post announcing the launch.

That's right – lurkers aren't welcome on the app.

As with Snapchat, users can send photos or videos -- adorned with text or coloring, if desired -- that last up to 15 seconds with Slingshot. Each message can be viewed exactly once by the recipient before disappearing for good.

Related: Facebook Reportedly Developing Its Own Snapchat -- Again

Unlike Snapchat, however, opening a message on Slingshot requires that you send a message of your own back to its sender. "Here’s the deal: friends won’t be able to see your shot until they sling something back to you," Facebook explained.

While it's good news that Slingshot isn't another straight-up Snapchat clone and while the intent is admirable, it's fair to wonder whether Facebook has overestimated our collective desire to share versus our collective desire to consume. After all, plenty of people use social networks to "lurk," spending most of their time checking up on other people's posts instead of posting themselves. For those types, being forced to respond to a message on Slingshot might be a tough sell.

Still, Facebook is determined to try. "[Venture capitalist] Fred Wilson once said that the cardinal rule of social networks is that 1 percent of people create content and 90 percent of people consume it," Slingshot designer Joey Flynn told the Verge, "and we want to flip that on its head."

Related: This Is the 23-Year-Old Entrepreneur Who Just Turned Down $3 Billion From Facebook

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Snapchat

Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

Snapchat

In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company

Snapchat

Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices