Got a Career or Business Question? Ask Barbie.

June 18, 2014 2 min read

Image credit: Mattel

There are serial entrepreneurs and then there is Barbie. She has been a chef, an architect and a fashion designer. She’s owned her own travel agency and salon and created ingenious solutions to balancing home and office (watch this video – you’ll thank me). In short, she has a depth of business knowledge unlike anyone alive, never mind anyone we feature here at Entrepreneur. Thankfully, Barbie the doll herself will put her 55 years of career experience to work for you in a Twitter chat today at 2 p.m. EST. (Talk about news you can use.)

The event, a Pink Power Lunch, is timed to promote the launch of Entrepreneur Barbie, the brand’s 2014 Career of the Year announced this past February. (If the doll in the center in the photo above looks familiar it is because she looks like you, an entrepreneur, wearing a pink shift and sporting a sleek pony. Not pictured are the panoply of wireless devices you both carry and are waiting to check.)

Barbie will not be alone on the Twitter chat. Real women business leaders, dubbed Barbie’s Chief Inspiration Officers, will lend their time and name recognition to promote both entrepreneurship and the doll’s launch. Some of the roster includes CEOs from beauty and retail sectors such as Jennifer Hyman and Jenny Fleiss of Rent the Runway; Rosie O’Neill of Sugarfina; and Susan Feldman and Alison Pincus of One Kings Lane. Other names include Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and Deborah Jackson of Plum Alley, a crowdfunding platform.