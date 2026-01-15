If You Skip Doing Even One of These 3 Things, Your Business Will Never Grow

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Building a strong team and mastering delegation is crucial for preventing burnout and enabling business owners to focus on growth.

Developing leadership skills is a key to business success, requiring a clear vision, effective communication and continuous personal development.

Making personal connections with clients through face-to-face interactions can lead to stronger relationships and business opportunities.

The traditional wisdom says that to be successful and grow, you need to stay up with the latest technology, harness the power of AI and constantly innovate. Maybe, but even more important than all of that are the “soft skills” that set you and your company apart. In fact, to take your business to the next level, you need to focus on three key things.

1. Build a supportive team

One of the biggest issues in the workplace is burnout. And it is not just employees; owners are struggling. At the beginning, you do everything because you simply don’t have the money to hire or the time to train. You are in “Superman” mode. There is value to taking on every task and being involved on the front lines. It helps you understand what operational systems are needed and shows you the areas that need attention or may cause bottlenecks. It provides firsthand knowledge that helps you better serve your customers. But as time goes on, you need to build a bigger team and delegate.

Many business owners have not figured out what they should and shouldn’t be doing, but this is a key step toward knowing who to hire and what skills are critical to the operation. Without that, an owner cannot concentrate on building a thriving business.

Even when a business owner puts a team in place, they often find it difficult to delegate. I admit it is hard for me as well. Why? We believe that we can do whatever the task is better and faster than anyone else. Sometimes we are right. Sometimes we are wrong. But the point is, you cannot do it all, especially as your business grows. People who build a team and have figured out how to delegate are ahead of the curve.

One additional note: That team does not necessarily need to be on staff. There are a variety of companies that provide fractional workers who are very skilled in specific areas such as marketing, HR or finance.

2. Develop leadership skills

Strong and thriving businesses have strong leaders. Don’t take that to mean extroverted or demanding. Effective leaders can and do have quite different and unique ways of moving their vision forward. Some lead from behind by encouraging others. Some lead from the front by modeling the behavior they want to see. Some are collaborative leaders. One thing is certain. Great leaders all have a vision and can articulate it clearly.

You do not become a leader overnight. In a book I coauthored titled, Stop Wishing. Stop Whining. Start Leading., we outlined our three leadership levels: “Level One is The Foundation. Level Two is A Work in Progress. Level Three is the Executive Level. Great leaders progress through all the levels, although some may do it more quickly than others. If you try to skip ahead without building the foundation, you may not succeed in the long term.”

So how do you move up to the Executive Level? You are doing it right now. Reading an article on Entrepreneur. Being curious. Observing others. I have seen leaders spend money on training employees but ignore their own development. I still go to workshops and seminars. I participate in peer-to-peer groups. It is not about networking. It is about learning.

Rarely do companies succeed at growth without a committed leader who is willing to do whatever it takes to make the organization successful. If you need help, consider a leadership coach with excellent certifications.

It goes without saying that being a great leader is largely based on being an effective communicator. That takes practice. Unfortunately, communication is often inconsistent and “muddy.” When leaders make sound decisions about growth, that plan needs to be communicated well. That means delivering clear messages so the organization knows why the plan is important, what role each person will play and the expected results. Want people to follow you? Develop your leadership skills and communicate.

3. Connect, communicate, educate

We all know that people do business with people, and when you are trying to grow, the owner needs to be out front. Customers love to see and work with owners. Why? It makes them feel special. Gives them a sense of confidence because the owner has a lot of historical knowledge, which brings credibility to new products and services. Owners also have a passion for work that is contagious.

I believe we have gotten lazy and lulled into thinking that a virtual meeting is good enough. However, being “the face” is especially effective when you do it in person.

Several years ago, I was trying to get a new customer, Wiley Publishing. I submitted the proposal and got shortlisted. Instead of having a virtual meeting, I asked to meet in person. It was a five-hour drive. They politely told me, “We know what you are doing and there really is no need to show up.” I convinced them to let me come anyway. I walked away with the account, and it led to a significant number of future projects as well. On another occasion, I flew across the country to present an educational session. It was not about selling. It was an opportunity to help them understand how to better create content and communicate. I also offered suggestions for how to streamline projects to save money. Before I even got home, I had several calls for potential projects.

Making a bold gesture to show up can be risky and does require an investment of time and money, but choosing the right opportunity to do so can make a difference. In today’s digital world, even a small effort to connect personally can make a big impact. And if you are helping solve a problem and educating, you open the door to better dialogue and increased opportunities to do business.

Don’t get me wrong — technology and tools are vital to business efficiency and productivity. But using your “people skills” and interaction is a key to long-term success and is just as important to growth.

