6 Reasons User-Friendly Technology Can Rock Your Business

June 26, 2014 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The mobile revolution brought the user experience front and center for consumers. And now that they've caught the bug, business technology is coming along for the ride.

As they look for simpler, faster ways to accomplish more with less, some employees may prefer to work on the job with the same easy-to-use apps they turn to as consumers outside the workplace.

Anyone who has ever downloaded the best-rated app -- or an application recommended by a friend or colleague -- to address a work need has participated in a trend that's changing the way businesses get work done. Just as a "bring your own device" policy lets employees choose the technology they prefer to work with, some workers increasingly want to be able to choose the apps running on those devices -- such as WhatsApp, Skype or Dropbox (my company's product).

In turn, companies may wish to embrace the business versions of employees' favorite technology to increase overall productivity and output. Here's why:

Related: The Wisdom Behind Making Workplace Apps Easy to Use