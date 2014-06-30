Tell Us: Will Facebook's Unethical User Experiment Make You Quit?

June 30, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Who reads a privacy policy in its entirety? Few do, but more may do so now. As they should.

Emotions are running high over an experiment where Facebook manipulated news feeds to see how its users’ emotional states would be affected. The social network changed the number of positive or negative posts a person would see, hoping to figure out how contagious emotions are. The problem? Users didn’t know they were part of Facebook’s massive psychological test -- the implications of which could be seriously damaging.

More than a billion of us have accepted that Facebook collects data that we put out there willingly, but has Facebook gone too far? Or is this just the price we pay for living in a hyper-connected, share-everything type of world?

We want to hear from you. Will Facebook’s latest snafu make you ditch the social network for good? Let us know in the poll below.