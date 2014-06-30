Innovators

Barbie Has More LinkedIn Followers Than You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Barbie, the iconic Mattel doll who’s held hundreds of careers and who became an astronaut long before any American man or woman landed on the moon, has broken another barrier: She has joined LinkedIn.

This is massive news, not just for the Entrepreneur Barbie doll that launched in stores this month (retailing for $12.99, people. Update those Christmas shopping lists), but for fictional characters of all stripes. Currently, most imaginary business owners, household names like Moe Szyslak of the Simpsons or Tony Stark of Iron Man, have presences on Facebook or Twitter. Fewer have found their way to LinkedIn, a platform that up until now has been more important for networking between real people who aren’t the figment of anyone’s imagination.

Related: Got a Career or Business Question? Ask Barbie.

There are exceptions. Jay Gatsby has a LinkedIn profile. So does Walter White. But fictional female professionals remain underrepresented. For example, neither Mildred Pierce, Scarlett O’Hara or Lucy from Peanuts have gotten around to their profiles at this writing. (None of these imaginary characters could be reached for comment).

Related: Introducing Entrepreneur Barbie

Right now, Barbie is the only known Molded American to join the career site (neither Jem nor her Holograms have joined, nor any of the My Little Ponies). Technically, this is just a showcase page for Mattel but currently, she has 984 human followers, placing her in the top half of LinkedIn Users, safely in the realm of ‘serious networkers.’ That number is a reminder to us real people that it is likely time to step it up as far as our own online networking is concerned.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovators

11 Proven Habits of Highly Innovative People

Innovators

This Innovation Expert's Research Shows How Anyone Can Be Like Elon Musk or Steve Jobs

Innovators

5 Traits That Distinguish True Innovators