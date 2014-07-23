Business Books

4 Books to Map Your Path to Greater Success

My favorite books are those that inspired me to take my level of activity up a notch. Here are four books that helped to take me to the next level in my life. Hopefully, they can do the same for you as well:

The Secret. If you have a clear picture of how exactly you would like to live your life but are not sure how to get there, Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret is for you. In The Secret, Rhonda shares a universal law, like the law of gravity, that she discovered when she was at the lowest point in her life. This law is the law of attraction.

The law of attraction states that your thoughts influence the events that happen in your life. If you focus your attention on achieving a goal, and believe that you can accomplish that goal, you will achieve it.

After reading this book, and discovering the concept of the law of attraction, my life has never the same. I began being more positive, and believed in myself, my goals and efforts much more.

In addition to explaining the concept of the law of attraction, The Secret shares techniques and strategies to use the law in our businesses, relationships and personal lives.

Toilet Paper Entrepreneur. You don't need large amounts of money to be successful in business. Starting a business with very little capital be a good thing. In The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur, Mike Michalowicz shares an analogy he coined when he was on the toilet and only had three sheets of toilet paper left to finish his business.

The premise of the analogy is that entrepreneurs who don’t start with large amounts of money actually have an advantage over those who do get funding from angel investors and venture capitalist. That's because financially constrained entrepreneurs will only spent money on the absolutely necessary expenses.

The book is absolutely hilarious. Many times I literally fell off my chair or bed laughing while reading it. 

Start With Why. Simon Sinek’s Start with Why  is a brilliant book that has profoundly changed my view of the world. In the book, Simon shares with readers what makes some companies and individuals able to quickly spread their messages, while others cannot.

Not only will Start With Why help you in business but also in life. It teaches readers how to successfully communicate in a way that inspires others to listen.

The 10x Rule. If you have experienced dissatisfaction after accomplishing a goal because it was too small, or if you ever fell short on the goals you set and became discouraged rather than try again, The 10x Rule by Grant Cardone will help you.

In The 10x Rule, readers learn about the one thing that separates the successful from the unsuccessful. Grant says that the successful take massive action and commit to being extraordinary, while the unsuccessful set mediocre goals.

The 10x Rule shares with readers what amount of activity is necessary to be successful in any area of life. Readers also learn the reason why people don’t reach their goals, and how to solve that problem. We often hear about setting goals but The 10x Rule shares the number one reason why most people don’t achieve the targets they set.

