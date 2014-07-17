Pinterest

Pinterest Just Made It Easier to Discover Pins You Care About

The folks at Pinterest are on a tear lately. The popular image-based social-media network unveiled yet another new discovery-happy feature. This one’s called “Interests,” an easier way for users to find and follow pins from people with shared -- yup, you guessed it -- interests.

For businesses, the update gives your customers a new, less time-consuming way to discover your posts, directly from their home feed across all of Pinterest’s platforms -- on the web and on its Android, iPhone and iPad apps.

Starting today, users can now dig deep into all kinds of highly specific interests, from “ultralight backpacking” to “urban homesteading” and, you name it, just about everything in-between.

Today’s Interests rollout marks the latest major Pinterest upgrade in a string of updates over the past six months. Last April, the San Francisco startup released Guided Search, its own image-loaded version of a search engine.

Earlier this month, Pinterest revamped and animated its “follow” button in an effort to drive more traffic to brands’ Pinterest pages from other corners of the web. Three days before rolling out the overhauled button, the company also launched a beta version of promoted pins for businesses.

And the upgrade train isn’t slowing down. In today’s press announcement about the new Interest feature, the company said it would reveal yet more new stuff in the next few months. We’ll keep you posted.

Pinterest Now Offering Promoted Pins for All Businesses  

Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business (Book)

