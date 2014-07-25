Ridesharing Apps

Ride-Sharing Startup Lyft Is Coming to NYC (Yes, For Real This Time)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

It's like déjà vu all over again -- but with better results the second time around.

San Francisco-based ride-sharing startup Lyft is officially coming to New York City tonight. Yes, it’s official this time. Earlier this month, the company was set to begin its service in Brooklyn and Queens, two of the outer boroughs of the Big Apple. But the launch was sidelined by the New York State Supreme Court.

The ultra-hip launch party went on anyway and was mocked mercilessly.

Related: Tell Us: Uber, Lyft or Traditional Taxi -- What's Your Favorite Way of Getting a Ride?

But Lyft is back after a Manhattan Supreme Court judge signed off on an agreement between the company and the city this morning. The problem was that Lyft allows unregistered drivers to pick up passengers. Uber, by contrast, uses drivers that are either registered with a local Taxi and Limousine Commission-regulated base or are Taxi and Limousine Commission-regulated taxis in New York City.

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman and New York State Superintendent of Financial Services Benjamin M. Lawsky went so far as to say that Lyft’s model “jeopardizes public safety.”

In the last two weeks, Lyft and New York City regulators have managed to find common ground. Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Lyft will launch in all five boroughs of New York City. The launch will be a limited, “beta” rollout to begin with a full rollout to come in a matter of weeks, according to a blog post from the company.

Related: Finland's Capital Wants to Do Away With Car Ownership

“This agreement is the first big step in finding a home for Lyft’s peer-to-peer model in New York,” the post says. “Now that we’ve outlined a path forward with state leaders, we will work together to make peer-to-peer policy progress as we have in numerous other cities and states.”

While regulators and innovators are chronically at odds, this is proof that the groups can negotiate and find a solution. Though, there is more work to be done.

In addition to working with city regulators, Lyft says it will work with New York state insurance regulators to update policies. Lyft service outside of New York City but in New York state -- namely in Buffalo and Rochester -- will be temporarily stopped by Aug. 1 until statewide insurance policies are updated.

Related: Alibaba Goes In On Uber Competitor Lyft's $250 Million Round

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Ridesharing Apps

How to Make Extra Money, Network and Market Another Business When Driving for Uber or Lyft

Ridesharing Apps

The Surprising Reason This Startup Got 11,000 New Customers in One Day

Ridesharing Apps

Google's Ride-Sharing Platform Is Now Live in San Francisco