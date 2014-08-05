Smartwatches

Pebble Adds Colorful, Limited Edition Smartwatches to Lineup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

When it comes to color and fashion, Pebble's "Jet Black," "Cherry Red" and "Arctic White" smartwatches are all fairly versatile. Now the smartwatch maker has something new for those who want to give their fashion sense a little kick.

Pebble is unveiling a limited edition line of its flagship smartwatches called Fresh, Hot and Fly. The new colors are aptly called "Fresh Green," "Hot Pink" and "Fly Blue." 

These brightly-colored versions of the Pebble are available today for $150, the same price as the standard Pebble smartwatch. 

Related: Why Wearable Tech Isn't the Next Big Thing -- Yet

Earlier this year, Pebble released a premium version of the watch, called Pebble Steel. With a sleek design, the Steel comes in brushed stainless and black matte, and sells for $250.

In conjunction with the release of the limited edition watches, Pebble is also announcing new watch faces and apps. One new app comes from The Weather Channel. The other, due out later this year, is an animated Reading Rainbow watchface featuring 8-­bit Levar Burton.

These brightly-colored Pebbles aren't the only smartwatches to hit the market as of late. There's the Samsung Galaxy Gear and the LG G Watch. The Moto 360 is expected soon as is Apple's rumored iWatch later this year. 

Related: Watch Out: Smartwatches May Go Mainstream This Holiday Season

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartwatches

Have Smartwatches Already Peaked?

Smartwatches

LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?

Smartwatches

This Standalone Smartwatch Is Designed for Both Children and Senior Citizens