Pebble Adds Colorful, Limited Edition Smartwatches to Lineup

August 5, 2014 2 min read

When it comes to color and fashion, Pebble's "Jet Black," "Cherry Red" and "Arctic White" smartwatches are all fairly versatile. Now the smartwatch maker has something new for those who want to give their fashion sense a little kick.

Pebble is unveiling a limited edition line of its flagship smartwatches called Fresh, Hot and Fly. The new colors are aptly called "Fresh Green," "Hot Pink" and "Fly Blue."

These brightly-colored versions of the Pebble are available today for $150, the same price as the standard Pebble smartwatch.

Related: Why Wearable Tech Isn't the Next Big Thing -- Yet

Earlier this year, Pebble released a premium version of the watch, called Pebble Steel. With a sleek design, the Steel comes in brushed stainless and black matte, and sells for $250.

In conjunction with the release of the limited edition watches, Pebble is also announcing new watch faces and apps. One new app comes from The Weather Channel. The other, due out later this year, is an animated Reading Rainbow watchface featuring 8-­bit Levar Burton.

These brightly-colored Pebbles aren't the only smartwatches to hit the market as of late. There's the Samsung Galaxy Gear and the LG G Watch. The Moto 360 is expected soon as is Apple's rumored iWatch later this year.

Related: Watch Out: Smartwatches May Go Mainstream This Holiday Season