Publicity Stunt Du Jour: Spend the Night at IKEA Thanks to Airbnb

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This isn’t the Airbnb rental you were expecting to book.

The accommodation-rental site has partnered with IKEA to offer three “unique” rental opportunities -- at an IKEA store in Australia. In other words, if you’ve ever walked the aisles at IKEA and wondered what it’d be like to spend the night curled up in one of those cozy bedroom displays, then this is your chance.

On August 31, Australian individuals and families can rent out one of three carefully staged bedrooms at an IKEA in Sydney via Airbnb's site. Options include “Modern,” “Rustic Charm,” or “Inner City Living.” The cost is a mere 12 Australian dollars.

Apparently, staying in an IKEA can be as exciting as staying in a villa: "Airbnb gives people access to the most unique listings around the world from treehouses to yurts to villas, and now we're adding IKEA to the list," an IKEA executive said in a statement. "The experience is sure to thrill any guest."

Adding to the “thrill,” guests will get to keep the hopefully pre-washed sheets -- although they may not disassemble and take home the furniture -- and will be treated to a “classic” IKEA breakfast in the morning, the Sydney Herald reports.

Score one for Airbnb and IKEA for an unconventional marketing stunt no one saw coming.

