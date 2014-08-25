Hacking

Watch Where You Swipe: Hackers Have Done More Damage Than You Realize

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you want to keep your credit card information and other personal data safe from hackers, it’s a scary time to go shopping in America: Payment system hacks have targeted a rash of retail chains of late, including Target, Neiman Marcus, Michaels, Goodwill, SuperValue and most recently, UPS.

Sadly, the cyber attacks we do know about are likely just the tip of the iceberg: According to an advisory report by the Department of Homeland Security, more than 1,000 American businesses have been affected by the same payment system hack that compromised in-store cash registers at Target.

Related: Target, Neiman Marcus Credit Card Hacks Could Be More Widespread, Experts Say

Earlier this summer, Homeland Security asked companies to check their in-store payment systems for a malware package, known as Backoff, found on Target's registers; seven companies that sell and manage in-store registers subsequently discovered that they have multiple customers who have been affected, The New York Times reported. While some companies, such as UPS, have alerted customers that their information "may have been exposed" most affected companies have yet to take that step; at least in part, that's because many remain unaware that their payment systems have been breached.

At Target, Backoff malware siphoned away shoppers' personal data via the magnetic stripes on their credit and debit cards. In response, banks have been pushing for increased security standards courtesy of chip-based smart cards, which are much harder to hack. By October 2015, credit card companies want American retailers to switch from magnetic in-store registers to chip-based terminals.

Related: Target's Security Breach Stresses the Need for Better Cyber Security

It's unlikely retailers will meet the deadline, however, primarily because upgrading payment systems is expensive, upwards of $500 a terminal, the Times reported.

But if retailers continue to drag their feet, American consumers will continue to pay: According to the Times, the black market is flooded with payment information stolen from American credit and debit cards.

In the meantime, the Department of Homeland Security has some basic, practical tips for retailers looking to protect themselves against a hack job: Restrict the number of vendors who can access your internal network, improve existing passwords (the longer and more complex, the better) and shut down access to an account after multiple incorrect log-in attempts.

Related: Uh, Did Your Refrigerator Just Send Me an Internet Virus?

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hacking

Watch Where You Swipe: Hackers Have Done More Damage Than You Realize

3 Things To Know

Toys 'R' Us Is Coming Back to Life! 3 Things to Know Today.

Cybersecurity

On Alert After Recent Cyber Scares? Stay Safe With These 8 Tips.