How Fortune 500 Leaders Spend Every Minute of the Day (Infographic)

August 28, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do top business leaders spend their time? Being fascinated by this topic, I collaborated with Chris Stowell, vice president of the International Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness in Sandy, Utah, to survey 267 C-level executives (all at the vice president level or higher) at Fortune 500 companies.

The respondents to the email survey, completed over the past two months, came from 163 companies including Adobe, American Express, AT&T, Bank of America, Boeing, BP, Delta, DHL, Federal Express, GE, Google, HP, John Deere, Johnson & Johnson, Kelloggs, Motorola, Rio Tinto and Twitter.

The survey research showed that the typical corporate leader wakes up at about 6:15 a.m., exercises for 45 minutes and commutes 25 minutes each way. Every workday, he or she spends two hours and 25 minutes on email and texting, 25 minutes on strategy and planning, and 30 minutes on personal development. The infographic below, created by Stowell, my friend and a leadership-training consultant, summarizes the findings.

How does your day compare? Please share your comments below.