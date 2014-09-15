Company values

The 3 Ways Respecting Your Team Builds Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, The Purposeful Culture Group
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When customers engage with your company and team members, they leave with an impression of what your business stands for and what its values are. If their impression is good, the leave with your product or service, too.

That important impression is created by how your team members treat customers and each other. If they treat others with respect and dignity, the impression is a positive one.

Related: Think You Know Your Company's Core Values? Think Again.

However,  most small business leaders don't focus on values. They focus primarily, and often exclusively, on productivity and results. Results and profits are certainly important for any business. But if profits are your company's "reason for being," the work environment is competitive, not  cooperative. That environment breeds distrust and selfishness, not respect and teamwork.

When my wife and I have dinner at our favorite restaurant, we experience team members' pride in their work, their team and their company. Team members relish the opportunity to provide great customer service. The food is excellent but our biggest impressions come from the wonderful treatment we get from team members. We feel respected and valued, which is not a common experience in restaurants today!

This restaurant is intentional about both performance and values. They focus equally on serving fabulous food and the experience they provide every customer. Team members know they are expected to be friendly, responsive and accurate in every interaction with customers and with their peers. They do it very well. We've never been disappointed in our experience or our meals.

You have favorite restaurants, coffee houses, gift shops, auto mechanics and such. It is likely that these terrific small businesses have discussed with team members what values they want demonstrated in every interaction. Their values may or may not be written down but leaders coach team members to model those values just the same.

Related: How Intangible Assets Affect Business Value

The greatest influence on a team member's willingness to embrace desired values and behaviors is company leaders modeling those values, coaching those values and celebrating those values in others. Leaders must be positive role models and "champions" of the values and behaviors they want lived in their company's culture.

Leaders must live, communicate and reinforce the company's desired values and behaviors. A great example of small business owners reinforcing desired values can be found on the Farmers & Merchants Bank website. A recent post by the former bank president explained the bank's humility value. You might enjoy reading previous "declaration of beliefs" posts about their honesty, dedication, and service over self values.

There are three primary ways company values, embraced and lived by leaders and team members daily, build your business.

1. Employees who are trusted and respected treat each other and the company's customers with trust and respect. Employees are your first customers. If they feel trusted and respected by company leaders, they will treat your second customers, the consumer, with dignity and respect.

2. You differentiate your business from the competition when you values are demonstrated routinely. You create loyal customers being bold with what your company stands for, such as posting values and behaviors, asking for feedback about "did we demonstrate our values today? Let us know!" and the like. Loyal customers boost revenues and profits and are invaluable word-of-mouth marketers for your company.

3. A safe and inspiring work environment enables all team members to apply their knowledge and skills towards company goals, products and services, and customers. Team members will apply discretionary energy towards company goals only if they feel genuinely well cared for by the company and by company leaders.

In my company's culture change process, clients begin by formalizing their team's organizational constitution (purpose, values and behaviors, strategies, and goals). When they align practices to their organizational constitution, they consistently enjoy gains of 40 percent in employee engagement, 40 percent in customer service and 35 percent in profits, all within 18-24 months of culture refinement. You can not afford to not create clarity and alignment with values in your small business.

Related: How to Make Your Team Happier And Grow Your Bottom Line

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company values

How to Determine Your Business Values

Company values

Every Hire Has Been a Good One Since This CEO Started Hiring for Values

Company values

Forget The Smoke, Look in the Mirror: The Post-Truth PR Playbook