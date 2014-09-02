Apple

Apple Confirms Some Celeb Accounts Were Breached in Nude Photo Scandal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Apple has just admitted that “certain” celebrity accounts were indeed compromised, resulting in a massive leak of private naked photos belonging to up to 100 high-profile entertainers and models, including Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Kate Upton.  

Following a 40-hour probe, the iconic Cupertino, Calif. tech giant said in an official statement posted online moments ago that the attacks were on individual Apple accounts and were deliberate. However, they were not a result of breaches to iCloud or Find my iPhone, despite earlier reports.

Apple, of course, isn’t revealing which particular celebrities were burned by hackers. Meanwhile, the search for the criminals behind the attacks continues.

Related: Why the Naked Celeb iCloud Hack Should Make You Nervous

Here is the complete statement from Apple:

We wanted to provide an update to our investigation into the theft of photos of certain celebrities. When we learned of the theft, we were outraged and immediately mobilized Apple’s engineers to discover the source. Our customers’ privacy and security are of utmost importance to us. After more than 40 hours of investigation, we have discovered that certain celebrity accounts were compromised by a very targeted attack on user names, passwords and security questions, a practice that has become all too common on the Internet. None of the cases we have investigated has resulted from any breach in any of Apple’s systems including iCloud® or Find my iPhone. We are continuing to work with law enforcement to help identify the criminals involved.

To protect against this type of attack, we advise all users to always use a strong password and enable two-step verification. Both of these are addressed on our website at http://support.apple.com/kb/ht4232.

Notice that, while it’s quick to dismiss claims that widely reported vulnerabilities to iCloud and Find my iPhone were not to blame for the leaks, Apple is still cautioning its users to carefully password protect their Apple accounts and to turn on two-step verification. Better to be safe than sorry in front of the whole Internet. Forever.    

Related: After Reportedly Blowing Up iPhones, Apple Plans to Make a Bigger iPad

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Here's How to Download Your Apple Data

Apple

The Coolest Features in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

Apple

Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times