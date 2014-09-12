Reaching Customers and Boosting Sales: The Anatomy of Content Marketing (Infographic)

September 12, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Is there someone in your organization that doesn’t quite understand the power of content marketing?

A new infographic from Content+ is one of the best I’ve seen at laying out how effective and important a solid content marketing strategy can be for a company.

Social media content has the power to boost sales, improve public perception, increase searchability and so much more.

For the full picture, check out the infographic below and share with that special someone who just doesn’t get it yet: