5 Reasons Not to Waste Your Money on Internet Marketing Courses

In my online business journey I’ve spent more than $5,000 on courses that promised big results. In the end, the courses didn’t help my business. Hustling every day and basic marketing principles did.

Unfortunately, many people are falling victim to five problems in the Internet marketing world today. They buy these courses in hopes of getting the information they need to build their business, but end up jaded because a lot of the information superficial.

Before you buy a product or service, I want you to think about this. Growing a small business is hard. To succeed, you have to use your resources wisely.

1. A lot of the advice only works if you have a huge audience. This is the biggest problem in Internet marketing today. There’s a ton of great advice and systems that will work only when your online presence gets to a certain point, like the big Internet marketers who do so well because of their affiliates.

The big online companies have a lot of affiliates willing to promote their products and services when they launch. Brendan Burchard told us at a recent Experts Academy that he gives his top affiliates Super Bowl tickets!

A lot of the information in these course can help you form a great plan but the most important part of building an online business is building your audience. Theses courses don’t tell how to get more traffic and email subscribers, probably because the online businesses selling the courses were launched before there was as much competition as there is now.

2. The courses are designed to sell you more. A lot of the courses from big Internet marketers are designed to "up sell'' you on something more expensive. You buy the $97 program but on the way to check out you’re taken to a page offering you 50 percent off the $2,000 program, promising it's 10 times better than the one you’re thinking about buying (even though for the price it ought to be 20 times better).

Impulse kicks in, you don’t want to miss out on the “deal,” so you upgrade. Even if you don’t, you take the $97 program but are left missing the valuable information you need to grow your business. That’s how these big courses are designed. Run away from this model when you create your own courses and programs. If you give your customers value, you won’t have to trick them into buying something else.

3. The results are often inflated. When you look at the sales pages for these courses, you see these kind of claims: "This is the system I used to generate seven-figure cash flow in the last 60 days." Every business owner would love to make seven-figures, so you're tempted to buy.

In the online world it’s easy to lie. A lot of people do it. They lie to impress you and convince you that buying their stuff is a good investment. To learn the truth, you have to talk to current and past customers.

Do your research before you think about buying anything. Take note of these practices. For your business, go out of your way to let people see the real you and the real results your clients are getting.

4. You won’t get the personal help you need. Most of these courses are entirely video based. You watch six videos, maybe get a PDF, and that’s it. Those videos could be the six greatest videos you’ve ever watched in your life, but as you implement, I guarantee you’ll have questions.

Those questions won’t be answered because all they offer is the videos. If you’re going to buy a program, make sure there’s live office hours so you can get your specific questions answered.

5. Your business can’t afford it. Most entrepreneurs can’t afford those expensive programs and courses. While I highly advocate spending money to improve yourself, and your business, be watchful where you spend those dollars. Don't spend money just because you are frustrated by your current progress.

You have to be realistic about what you can afford, but more than that, what will actually help you where you are. This what works:

1. Consistently posting actionable content on your blog.

2. Guest posting on sites that have a larger audience than you.

3. Getting interviewed on podcasts.

4. Building your email list, connecting with your audience and creating products, and services.

It just takes time. When you start hustling, your eyes open to the opportunities around you and you will go after them. This is what it takes to be successful in building your business.

