5 Ways to Hire Someone Who's a Cultural Fit

September 16, 2014

The stack of paper is daunting. Your job posting only went live 24 hours ago and already your desk is covered with credentials and contact information.

On one hand, you are flattered. People want to work for you. On the other hand, with so many people with similar credentials, you might be wondering how you’re ever going to make a decision.

Obviously you need someone who will be effective and your initial run through might include pulling out the resumes that are truly not worth your time. Still, you will inevitably be left with a pool of what seem to be amazing potential employees.

Before you make a snap decision, it’s important to remember that there are many ways in which this particular person could affect your already established company culture. It is always a good idea to hire someone who will be a good company fit.

While there are many different organizational cultures that thrive, tapping into your unique water-cooler culture can help you hire someone who will be a team player that will influence and support your existing members in positive and encouraging ways.

Not convinced? Here are five reasons why it is important to consider company culture when looking for a new employee.

1. Hire for innovation

Innovation is key if companies want to stay ahead in, what now is, a fast-paced and ever-changing business world.

New hires will naturally come to the company with a fresh set of ideas. A good company fit has the potential to implement those ideas in a non-invasive and constructive way.

A resume may be full of excellent qualifications but if your company values certain types of growth- that person might not be your best fit.

2. Hire for good communication

Every company communicates differently. Second to that, every employee has different communication skills.

It is important to find an employee that will be able to click in to the types of communication that allows your company to run smoothly. It can be something as simple as speaking the industry jargon with management, knowing the lingo of the company (e.g. “Googler”), or just being able to communicate with a diverse group of people within the office that’ll ease the new employee’s onboarding process.

Quite frankly, if your new hire cannot communicate effectively with your established team, it’ll be really difficult for them to do their job.

3. Hire for diversity

It can seem like “diversity” is truly a buzzword that is not worth all its hype however, nothing can be further from the truth.

The success of collaborative work depends, not only on the combined member’s skill set, but also on their different personalities and problem solving skills.

A diverse team will be able to create products, streamline processes, and solve problems in record time. A good culture fit that fills in a company’s “missing link” can help solidify the team members that you already have in place.

4. Hire for smooth transitions

Whether you are filling in an old position or creating a new job opening, transitions can be rough. Current employees can definitely feel the stress of a new presence in the office.

A good cultural fit will make that transition effortless and smooth. The person will be a quick learner, ready to listen and easy to engage with on a day-to-day basis.

It is never a bad idea to ask your employees what sort of team member they need to work collaboratively. If it seems necessary, a second employee can be present at the interview or the new hire can casually be introduced to other members of your team.

5. Hire for training

Skills sets are important. You want someone who will be competent and effective. Many companies have adopted the belief that if they hire someone that is a good fit and who is a good learner, that they can train up the particular talents they need to be successful.

If you have the time and resources to train up an individual, it can definitely be to your advantage.

You will be able to tailor your recruit’s skills to your particular needs and have a member of the team that contributes to your organizational culture. With any luck, you will also be able to establish a good rapport with your new hire who will feel challenged and accepted.