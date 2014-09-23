Marketing

This Horribly Insensitive Marketing Campaign Is Everything Marketing Shouldn't Be

Cutthroat is one thing. Disgraceful is another.

Last week, after a man was found dead in the parking lot of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, the airport parking reservation and deals website AirportParkingReservations.com used the death as an opportunity for convincing customers to use its service.

The company sent out an email to its customers with a coupon for $5 off and the warning “Don’t be late and end up in a crate. Save stress and possibly anything worse by utilizing technology and reserving all your travel needs in advance,” the email said. The subject line was “Can On-Airport Parking Kill?”

Unsurprisingly, customers were offended. As they should be. There’s a line, and professionals should know better. Nah, humans should know better.

After being called out for sending the promotional email, AirportParkingReservations.com was apologetic both on Twitter and via email -- but it’s appalling that they would think to cross the line to begin with.

