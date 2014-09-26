Student Pulls Epic Skydiving Stunt to Land Startup Internship of Her Dreams

September 26, 2014 2 min read

How much would you risk to land the job of your dreams?

In an eye-popping video application for an internship with the Australian ecommerce startup Alphatise, one University of Sydney student sought to prove she possessed the brazen audacity that is requisite for any startup to truly soar.

“If you were to say ‘jump,’ I wouldn’t ask ‘how high?’” says 19-year-old Anna Bezuglova, bedecked in skydiving gear in front of an airplane runway. “I would say, ‘Is out of a plane okay?’”

Alphatise, an app that aims to upend the traditional retail model by enabling consumers to set the prices they want to spend on a variety of items, is currently hosting an internship contest, where one winning applicant will receive a $50,000 salary and $50,000 in stock as well as a company car, laptop and phone.

“P.S., I’m terrified of heights,” says Bezuglova, perched atop the plane’s open door, “but for Alphatise, I’m willing to take the plunge.”

Check out Bezuglova’s brave stunt, which perfectly encapsulates the dauntless spirit of entrepreneurship, right here:

