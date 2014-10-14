Shipping Center

Google's Same-Day Delivery Service Undercuts Amazon Prime by $4

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Google has stepped into the ring with Amazon to battle it out over delivery.

Today, Google announced that it would be expanding its same-day delivery service -- and begin charging for it.

Google Express, which was called Google Shopping Express before today, gives members unlimited same-day or overnight delivery on orders over $15. The service only applies to products from participating retailers. Membership costs $95 a year, or $10 a month.

The $95 membership comes in just under Amazon’s $99-a-year service, Amazon Prime, which offers free two-day shipping and subscription to streaming content and e-books in Amazon’s Kindle Owners' Lending Library.

Related: Price of Amazon Prime Jumps to $99

Google Express launched in beta in San Francisco in March of last year. At the end of September, it was made available to all San Francisco area residents with the option of a six-month free trial period. In May, Google extended the service to New York City and parts of Los Angeles with the same introductory offer.    

As of today, the Google Express service is expanding to Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C. Also, Google has added 16 retailers to the list of approved stores that customers can order from as part of the service. Those new merchants include 1-800-Flowers, Barnes & Noble, Nine West, PetSmart and Vitamin Shoppe.

Related: UPS Ups Its Shipping Game

Orders are either fulfilled in the same day, in a window that the customer chooses, or in some cases, the next day. New customers are eligible for a free three-month trial period.

For delivery of orders under $15, Google Express charges members $3. Nonmembers can pay $4.99 for same-day delivery of any order over $15, and $7.99 for any order under $15.

Related: To Beat Ecommerce Rivals, Know Your Shipping Options

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shipping Center

Shyp Wants to Make Online Shopping Returns Easy Peasy

Shipping Center

Google's Same-Day Delivery Service Undercuts Amazon Prime by $4

Shipping Center

FedEx, UPS and the Postal Service: Where Shipping Rates Are Headed