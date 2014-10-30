Google Glass

Attention 'Glassholes': No More Wearing Your Face Computer to the Movies

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting today, if you own a pair of Google Glass or other computerized glasses and wear them to the movie theater then you may be more than just a jerk. You’ll officially be a rule-breaker. The Motion Picture Association of America and the National Association of Theatre Owners just updated their joint anti-piracy policy to explicitly include rules for wearables.

While both associations "recognize the strong consumer interest in smart phones and wearable 'intelligent' devices" moviegoers are expected to power down their wearables with recording capabilities and put them away before the movie starts, the updated policy says.

So there we have it, no Glass at the theater. Policy or no policy, wearing your face-computer to the movies probably constitutes as Glasshole behavior, a quality Google itself warns against in the company's handy Google Glass do's and don'ts guide.

Related: Comic-Con Restricts Usage of Google Glass

"Breaking the rules or being rude will not get businesses excited about Glass and will ruin it for other Explorers," Google helpfully reminds wearers.

Of course, the new policy may be an inconvenience to Explorers who have attached prescription lenses to the device. But that serves as another painfully obvious reminder: Don't make Google Glass your main pair of glasses.

Here's Google on the subject: "Glass was built for short bursts of information and interactions that allow you to quickly get back to doing the other things you love. If you find yourself staring off into the prism for long periods of time you’re probably looking pretty weird to the people around you. So don’t read War and Peace on Glass. Things like that are better done on bigger screens."

Need we say more?

Related: The Daily Show Hilariously Slays 'Glass Holes'

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google Glass

Google Glass Enterprise Version Spotted on eBay

Google Glass

Google Changed Glass's Name to a Migraine Symptom

Google Glass

Google's Eric Schmidt Wants You to Know Glass Isn't Dead