Attention 'Glassholes': No More Wearing Your Face Computer to the Movies

Starting today, if you own a pair of Google Glass or other computerized glasses and wear them to the movie theater then you may be more than just a jerk. You’ll officially be a rule-breaker. The Motion Picture Association of America and the National Association of Theatre Owners just updated their joint anti-piracy policy to explicitly include rules for wearables.

While both associations "recognize the strong consumer interest in smart phones and wearable 'intelligent' devices" moviegoers are expected to power down their wearables with recording capabilities and put them away before the movie starts, the updated policy says.

So there we have it, no Glass at the theater. Policy or no policy, wearing your face-computer to the movies probably constitutes as Glasshole behavior, a quality Google itself warns against in the company's handy Google Glass do's and don'ts guide.

"Breaking the rules or being rude will not get businesses excited about Glass and will ruin it for other Explorers," Google helpfully reminds wearers.

Of course, the new policy may be an inconvenience to Explorers who have attached prescription lenses to the device. But that serves as another painfully obvious reminder: Don't make Google Glass your main pair of glasses.

Here's Google on the subject: "Glass was built for short bursts of information and interactions that allow you to quickly get back to doing the other things you love. If you find yourself staring off into the prism for long periods of time you’re probably looking pretty weird to the people around you. So don’t read War and Peace on Glass. Things like that are better done on bigger screens."

