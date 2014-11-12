The Flawless Way to Open a Business

November 12, 2014 3 min read

So you’re just starting a new business. Congratulations! It’s probably safe to assume that you’ve hired a staff, created a website and sent out word that the enterprise is now open for business. So now what?

Although it might seem easy to sit back, relax and let customers come to you, resist the urge to be passive. There’s still plenty of tasks that will keep you busy during the first days, weeks and months of your new venture. Here are a few suggestions that you won’t want to overlook:

1. Make sure employees are properly dressed.

If there’s a uniform, be sure that each new hire is equipped with the correct wardrobe. Running a business is a team effort, and one of the first ways to create unity is by having staffers dress in a similar fashion.

If your new venture doesn’t require a uniform, be sure that employees understand the dress code. Is it business casual or something more formal? This may seem obvious, but set the tone in choosing your attire. If a blazer and dress pants are the look you want to convey, be sure you’re not coming into the workplace in a polo shirt and sneakers.

2. Educate staff to be knowledgeable about the firm.

Did you give employees a welcome packet or an orientation outlining your company’s business model, goals and strategies for success? Getting everyone on the same page is important.

Also, let your employees know that you’re available should they have any questions. It’s better for them to know how to handle certain situations beforehand rather than when a customer becomes involved and it’s too late.

3. Develop business relationships.

One great way to expand your circle of business relationships is through social media. Set up social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook for your company. This is a great (and free!) way to market your new company and reach potential clients while also nurturing current business ties.

Also, don’t fall into the trap of marketing only from behind your computer screen. Sign up for networking events in your community where you can meet other entrepreneurs and build contacts outside of your company. Be sure to bring a stack of business cards to hand out to all your new acquaintances. It’s a small world and you never know whom you might meet.

4. Never stop learning.

Attend talks with other business leaders in the community. Some good resources for finding events are LinkedIn or the local newspaper. Also consider signing up for a noncredit class at an area college in a subject you want to learn more about, be it accounting, marketing or customer service.

What are some things you’ve done as a business owner to position your new venture for success?

