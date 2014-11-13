7 Traits Elite Entrepreneurs Display at Work and in Their Zest for Living

November 13, 2014 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

An elite group of successful entrepreneurs operates with a mindset that sets these leaders apart from other people in the world of business and in life as a whole.

For instance, these entrepreneurs are not afraid to forfeit the security of a job to pursue their business dreams and desires. These men and women use causal reasoning and diligently seek the best ways to achieve their dreams. In other words, they are inwardly driven to be the masters of their own destiny.

These individuals don't just operate as entrepreneurs in the business world. They tend to bring the same passion and commitment to their private life, making each area a passionate priority.

Top entrepreneurs believe having it all is possible and because of this belief, they illustrate the following seven traits:

Related: You'll Never Hear Successful People Say These 15 Phrases

1. Loving their work.

Elite entrepreneurs are driven from a deep feeling within to do what they love. Their minds are consumed with creativity, adventure and the desire to see what they envision come to life.

They think past boundaries, turn fear into faith, generate original ideas, explore new options and rationally think through obstacles. Because these entrepreneurs love what they do, they experience gains such as personal satisfaction, financial abundance, security and self-fulfillment. These rewards affect their home life in dramatically positive ways.

2. Living with determination.

Successful business leaders deeply believe in their mission in life: They view themselves and the services they offer as necessary and helpful to the whole of society.

The emotional drive that accompanies their deep-seated purpose does not allow these entrepreneurs to get sidetracked or demotivated. These entrepreneurs believe so profoundly in what they do that they take every aspect of their business and personal life seriously. These individuals come across critics and naysayers but their internal belief is unshaken. They press forward, inspiring others, including family, friends, employees and customers to be a part of their cause. Everyone wins under their influence.

3. Staying organized.

Entrepreneurs know one of the master keys to success in life is being and staying organized. A business or family cannot be managed well without an organized system for its operation. Top entrepreneurs establish routines in an effort to keep their minds operating rationally yet available for change and new possibilities.

Established routines ensure that they are always on top of time rather than behind it in business and family life. One master calendar is all that's necessary for scheduling their free time and family time so each critical part of life is maintained and managed while they passionately run an empire.

Related: 5 Ways to Lead by Example at Work

4. Creating positivity.

Top entrepreneurs are aware of their emotions and others'. There is clarity in how they motivate the people in their life. Top business leaders have clear and firm goals and know the key to motivating others emerges from their own attitude.

The most successful leaders are those who inspire others and who are flexible, open and direct. Elite entrepreneurs do not sweat the small stuff. They reframe all detours as positive learning experiences and continue to motivate and reward hard work by following that motto themselves.

5. Building an elite business team.

Truly successful entrepreneurs are aware that their business is only as good as the people who run it. They have no ego involved in the realization that a successful team is not made of one player. Team members are treated as extensions and representatives of the product being sold.

Top leaders in business know how to get team members on board and infuse them with passion. These entrepreneurs are always on the lookout for toxic team members and quickly dispose of them. Furthermore, these adept leaders know the most important team members are their satisfied customers and don't see clients as separate entities but rather as part of the business family.

6. Investing in personal development.

Elite entrepreneurs are infatuated by personal and business development. They are in constant education mode, reading and buying books, magazines, journals and self-help information and taking advantage of other resources they believe will improve their understanding of themselves, their work with others and their business and marketing skills.

They collaborate with other professionals to learn how they became successful. They are regulars at business seminars, workshops and training courses and listen to motivational speakers. They are clear that being and staying successful is the foundation of personal growth and understand that they, as the leaders, are most effective in business and personal life when fully engaged in personal development.

7. Enjoying life.

The temptation to work around the clock is very real for passionate people. But ultrasuccessful entrepreneurs recognize this creates more loss than gain, especially in their personal life. Top business leaders are sure to establish a regular work schedule and set aside time for family, friends and vacations.

Self-renewal is a key component to maintaining the balance needed to lead a successful enterprise. Top leaders know breaks are essential and necessary so that they can continue to fuel their business with passion to keep it alive and growing.

Top entrepreneurs are risk takers at their core. They are fiercely independent and don’t seek only to be rich. They desire to be wealthy in all areas of life. Because of this passion, these top leaders enthusiastically take on challenge, are highly optimistic when taking chances and take a rational approach to decision making to mitigate risk.

They have a tremendous work ethic, see positive possibilities in setbacks, are not easily deterred and believe deeply in their mission.

They infect everyone around them with purpose, including family, friends, employees and their customers.

Related: Entrepreneurs Must Skillfully Perform on Two Stages, Not Forfeiting Home for Company