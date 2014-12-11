My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Sift Through Your Business Ideas for a Winner With These 3 Steps

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sift Through Your Business Ideas for a Winner With These 3 Steps
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Serial entrepreneur, mentor, advisor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Great ideas are an important part of the creative process that is required for success as an entrepreneur. The more ideas you have, the better you’ll be at thinking on the fly, coming up with a great product, improving your product offering and problem solving throughout your life.

Related: Do You Need a Great New Idea? Stand On the Shoulders of Giants. 

However, when you’re just getting started, too many ideas can sometimes feel like a bad thing. A flood of ideas can make you wonder which ones you should pursue and which ones your should leave on the sketchpad for later exploration. If you’ve got a list of some pretty good ideas, but you’re feeling immobilized about which ones to move forward with, check out these three steps to pick a winning idea.

1. Gut-check

The first step is to start to sift through the ideas you actually feel passionate about. If you can’t see yourself staying excited about an idea now, don’t pursue it. No matter how much you’re in love with any particular idea, there will be challenges.

When you identify an idea that you really love, you’ll have that extra bit of passion needed to bring that idea through the hard times and into fruition. Check your gut and go for the idea that you love!

Related: Is Your Startup Idea a Killer, or Should It Be Killed?

2. Explainable

The next step is to try to explain the idea as a business model to someone. Do they get it? You don’t have to work out all the details but just vocalizing and hashing through explaining your idea to someone, preferably to someone with experience related to the idea’s market, will help you to see if it can move out of the idea stage and into a planning stage.

An idea you can’t explain is one that you are more likely to face issues with. If you can’t get anyone to understand the idea then how will you get clients to understand it and want to purchase it? You should take the time to fully explore if it’s explainable and understandable.

3. Executable

The final step if your idea makes it past the explainable phase is to see if there are aspects of the idea as a business that you could actually execute on to make it profitable. An idea that can’t be executed on isn’t an idea worth taking any further.

If the idea is so far beyond your skills or understanding that you don’t know what to even do to get started, it might be time to consider an idea that’s more in your grasp. Ask yourself what next steps could you take to start making this idea an executable business plan. If you can’t think of any next steps, scrap it and start over at step one.

Related: Why Your Business Idea Should Sell Itself

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Ideas

8 Ways to Make Money Online Without Quitting your Day Job

Business Ideas

Looking for a Business Idea? Think About Common Complaints You Hear in Your Life.

Business Ideas

Here's How the Entrepreneur Behind Carvana Got the Idea That's Revolutionizing the Way We Buy Cars