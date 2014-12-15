The 5 Best Conferences for Entrepreneurs to Attend in 2015

December 15, 2014 5 min read

There are worthwhile conferences going on everyday that can teach you strategies to grow your business. These conferences are valuable opportunities to network with other entrepreneurs. That can lead to new business or joint ventures.

Smart entrepreneurs see conferences as investing in themselves and their business, but you have to pick the right conferences to get the most bang for your buck. Too many conferences promise strategy, but deliver hype.

Here are five conferences that will give you the strategy and networking opportunities to grow your business in 2015.

1. Podcast Movement

If you are only going to attend one conference in 2015, it should be Podcast Movement. There are currently 900 million websites and 250 million blogs, with another 175,000 being added everyday. To say there is a lot of competition in the online world is an understatement.

Podcasting is a ripe opportunity with there being only 250,000 podcasts. Today is the right time to get in on the “ground floor” of a less crowded space. Podcast Movement is a complete A to Z solution where you can learn everything about podcasting.

Jared Easley and Dan Franks, two of the four co-founders of Podcast Movement, are considered leaders in the modern podcast revolution. What makes this conference so impressive is the fact that it was launched with a Kickstarter campaign. This conference was started for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs. Podcast Movement is July 31- August 2, 2015, in Fort Worth, Texas.

2. World Domination Summit

This conference is the brainchild of New York Times best-selling author, Chris Guillebeau. Chris is an entrepreneur who believes in non-conformity and doesn’t play by the “rules.” Chris is famous for having traveled to every country in the world (193). This conference is for the “square pegs in the round holes.”

Every year 3,000 people snap up tickets for this conference in minutes and there’s usually a waiting list. Chris brings in top entrepreneurs who teach practical and actionable strategies. He mixes in his unique personality in every part of the conference, which even included a Guinness Book of World Records attempt. World Domination Summit is July 9- 13, 2015, in Portland, Oregon.

3. New Media Expo

New Media Expo was started in 2007 to bring together thousands of content creators who are changing the face of the media landscape. This conference has tracks for blogging, podcasting, Web TV and video, and all of it with strategies for your business.

This conference brings in a diverse group of speakers and has sessions on topics that go beyond the “this is my story” sessions you find at too many conferences. You will walk away with actionable information that you will implement throughout 2015. New Media Expo is April 13- 16, 2015, in Las Vegas.

4. Expert’s Academy

Expert’s Academy was created by Brendon Burchard, a New York Times best-selling author. This conference brings together some of the top entrepreneurs in the world to learn and network. Brendon’s story is inspiring, but the action he took to build his business is what will motivate you to take your business to the next level.

One thing Brendon does well is he encourages networking with other entrepreneurs. During the sessions, at meals and during off times he asks you to meet new entrepreneurs. It was during these networking sessions that I met my publisher and several entrepreneurs that I have done business with.

The bonus material Brendon gives you is worth the price of admission. The connections and relationships are priceless. It's not uncommon to see Darren Hardy, Tony Robbins and other superstar entrepreneurs roaming the halls. Expert’s Academy is three times throughout the year in Santa Clara, California.

5. WordCamp (worldwide)

Everyday there is a WordCamp conference happening somewhere in the world. WordCamp is a conference for Wordpress, the world’s post popular content platform. Here though, you will learn about more than Wordpress.

These conferences are non-profit so the cost is low, and you can find one where you live. They cover topics from social media all the way to the technical stuff. Even if you don’t handle your tech, you can learn how things work so you don’t overpay for services. Here you can also connect with entrepreneurs where you live. For as little as $30 you can choose from 40 sessions throughout the two days of the conference. It's an bargain that pays dividends.

One conference can change the course of your business and lead to life-long friendships and customers. The key is to invest wisely. These conferences have what you need to learn, implement and grow your business in 2015. One new strategy, one new relationship, or one mindset shift could be just what your business needs to grow.

