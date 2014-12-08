My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Electric Cars

Watch Out Tesla, Here Comes Volkswagen

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Watch Out Tesla, Here Comes Volkswagen
Image credit: Fingerhut | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Volkswagen AG has opened a new front in its campaign to close the gap on rivals Tesla Motors Inc.  and Nissan Motor Co. in the field of electric vehicles, buying a stake in battery developer QuantumScape Corp., according to Bloomberg News.

The news agency said VW, the world’s largest automaker, had bought a 5% stake in the company through its VW, with options to raise its stake, citing people familiar with the matter. Neither company confirmed the news to Bloomberg, and neither replied immediately to requests for comment by Fortune.

QuantumScape, based in San Jose and privately-owned, is aiming to develop a different kind of battery technology that Bloomberg said could triple the range of VW’s existing Electric Vehicles and offer better safety performance.

There are few publicly-available details about the company, whose website appears to consist of little more than a homepage. On LinkedIn, the company says it “seeks to change the paradigm in energy storage by developing a completely new class of electrical energy device.”

Bloomberg said QuantumScape is working on batteries that run on solid-state electrolytes rather than the liquid lithium-ion batteries that are currently standard in the industry (including VW’s existing models). Solid-state electrolytes may be less vulnerable to fire risk than liquid ones, it said. Viability tests are due to be completed by mid-2015, it said.

VW wants to use the technology in new products made by its flagship brands, VW, Audi and Porsche, none of which currently has a major presence in the U.S. market for EVs, by far the world’s biggest market for the new technology. According to research from the website insideevs.com, VW’s e-Golf accounted for only 120 of the 106,834 EVs sold this year in the U.S..

That compares with cumulative sales of over 27,000 for Nissan’s LEAF and 17,315 for Chevrolet’s Volt, the two biggest sellers in the sector. Tesla, which only provides worldwide sales data, has sold 13,800 Model S sedans this year.

VW’s group chief executive Martin Winterkorn has called electro-chemistry “a field where we can and must achieve progress,” and has hinted at past investments in battery technology companies, but the group has so far kept its cards close to its chest.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Electric Cars

The Next Dodge Challenger Muscle Car to be Electrified

Electric Cars

GM Says the Bolt EV Will Have a 238-Mile Range, More Than Tesla's Model 3

Electric Cars

China's LeEco to Invest $1.8 Billion in Electric Car Factory