My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Entrepreneurs

Twitter Co-Founder Launches 'World Positive' Investing Fund

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

A company that makes a plant-based substitute for meat protein and a company that helps business owners work on the go may not seem like they have much in common. But their goal is the same: to improve human lives. As such, both companies are part of the first batch of companies a new VC firm has invested in.  

A group of Silicon Valley all-stars, lead by a Twitter co-founder, has come together to form San Francisco-based investment firm Obvious Ventures, which focuses on what it is calling “world positive” companies.

The idea is that not only does it feel good to invest in companies doing good by the planet and the people living here, but also, long term, these companies are profitable, too.

“Our idea is the opposite of corporate philanthropy,” the founders write on their website. “These types of businesses have sustainable positive impact. Their profits further their purpose, and their margins drive their mission.”

Related: Food-Tech Startup Dinner Lab Is Crowdfunding a Cool $2 Million -- From Its Customers

The biggest Silicon Valley name on the founding committee is Ev Williams. The first company he co-founded, Pyra Labs, sold its blog-publishing service to Google in 2003. His next company, Obvious Corporation, was the parent of micro-blogging social juggernaut Twitter in 2006. In addition to being Twitter’s lead investor, Williams was also the CEO at one point. He went on to be a co-founder and CEO of the Medium, a publishing platform.

James Joaquin, also a co-founder of Obvious Ventures, worked at Apple for six years after his first software company was acquired by the tech giant. He went on to found When.com, an online calendar service, that was eventually purchased by AOL. Joaquin took executive leadership roles an of online photography service and then saw a money transfer company, Xoom.com, through its IPO in 2013.

Other members of the executive team at Obvious Ventures include a third co-founder Vishal Vasishth, who has experience investing in Asian and Indian markets, and a venture partner Sami Inkinen, who co-founded the online real-estate search engine Trulia, and worked there until the company went public.

Related: For This Entrepreneur, Helping Women Around the World Find Their Voice Meant Finding Her Own

 

Obvious Ventures will invest in entrepreneurs who are pursuing large-scale betterment in three areas: sustainable systems, people power, and healthy living.

 

Companies that are seeking to find ways to do more with less natural resource would fall under the “sustainable systems” category. For example, Obvious Ventures has invested in the web-based design tool Flux, which aims to improve access to design tools for architects, engineers and contractors so that they can build greener, more efficient structures.

 

The “people powered” category includes startups that are, thanks to the Internet, bringing business services that were once the domain of big business to small, entrepreneurial companies. For example, Obvious Ventures invested in Workpop, a job search engine for hourly work.

 

And finally, the Healthy Living sector serves as an umbrella for companies seeking to innovate in nutrition, exercise and medicine. In this category, Obvious Venture has invested in Olly.com, a nutrition company that makes blended gummy and gel-based supplements.


Related: Y Combinator Partner on Crowdfunding: It Makes Our Job Harder

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Entrepreneurs

How a Life-Altering Experience Inspired a Social Enterprise Connecting the Greatest Minds of Our Time

Social Entrepreneurs

How Entrepreneurship Is Helping to Save Puerto Rico

Social Entrepreneurs

How This Cool Kitty Cafe Helps Humans Find Purr-fect Pets