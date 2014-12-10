My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

Your Company Got Acquired. Now What?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder and Co-CEO, Techstars
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I've been on both sides of an acquisition over the course of my career. While there is often a lot of discussion on the logistics of the transaction, such as finding the right acquirer, negotiation tactics, whether to do a stock vs. asset sale structure, an important topic is too often ignored: post-acquisition integration. 

While it's important to get a great price and minimize tax implications, most sellers go on to work for the buyers after the transaction is complete. Even if they don't, many of their employees make that transition. Shouldn't you give some thought to how this might work? 

Let me provide some reassurance. If you're thinking about this topic, you're in the minority. My experience is that very few people do. There are so many details to think about during an acquisition that little time is spent on what will happen after the deal is done. 

Related: How to Keep Company Culture Alive After an Acquisition

But if you don't think about these issues, you are already behind. Your staff will expect you to have the answers at the ready. Saying, "We haven't figured that out yet" will be met with stares that say, "What were you guys talking about all that time then?" 

Who is going to report to whom? What jobs will be eliminated? Where will my office be? These are all important questions for your staff. You should be prepared with as many answers as possible. 

One of the most important things to think about is your role in the new organization because it will set the tone for everyone else. Will you be an independent entity reporting to the CEO or work under someone else's management? This really matters to everyone. 

Even if your new boss says that you will remain independent, your staff psychologically will like if you somehow remain part of the new organization. But hanging on to all your old cultural traits and identity will likely lead to hard times in the future.

Related: The Importance of New Blood to a Startup

It's OK for you to act naturally but embrace the new organization, too. I would recommend your doing a bit more than you're initially comfortable with in this regard, even if it means losing authority over your old team or losing some of your old benefits and traditions. 

Have a conversation about this with your new boss before the deal is done. Get his or her thoughts about how you'll work together and let the person know how you plan to discuss the new scenario with your team.

If you plan to remain independent, ask to be told in advance if this will change. If you're going to have a new role at the new company, ask if it's OK to talk to the new CEO if something isn't working. Setting up an open relationship early on will be important later. 

This is especially true if the transaction involves an earnout (money to be paid to you later upon the company's reaching certain milestones).

You may want a high level of integration within the new company to take advantage of some of the resources the buyer will provide. But if the new management makes decisions that get in the way of your earnout, you'll want to be able to go to the chief to discuss things. 

Finally, worry a lot about the company's culture before agreeing to the transaction. When two organizations are very different, integration is very difficult. If this seems to be the case, think about whether this the right deal for you and what you can do to alleviate the problems. 

Above all, think through the issues and be open and honest with yourself, your new boss and your employees. There are emotional issues tied to selling your business. (It’s your baby, after all.)  And really understanding what's best for all parties is harder than you might initially think.

Related: Welcoming New Team Players (After Their Startup Joined Yours)

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Acquisitions

How to Make Your Startup's Acquisition a Beginning, Not an End

Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition

Acquisitions

They Were Acquired ... and Then the Buyer Went Bust