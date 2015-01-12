How Much Should You Give Away for Free During a Coffee Meeting?

January 12, 2015 5 min read

I'm told that doctors, attorneys, and financial advisors get asked for free advice all the time. But I didn't realize that all entrepreneurs are targets in one way or another.

Three years into having my own business, I find that strangers, friends and even family, at some point, want me to share advice about television production, TV placement, and of course, social media. Don't get me wrong: I am open to sharing information. However, there is a limit.

I am sure many of you have been asked to meet up to have a cup of coffee, which somehow leads to a "pick your brain" session. If you are like me, those coffee sessions sometimes go on for much longer than needed. A half-hour meet and greet for coffee can easily turn into a one-hour conversation where you end up providing more information than you planned -- information reserved for paying customers. These meetups are tricky since, as an entrepreneur, you are walking a fine line between nurturing a potential client or someone who takes your free advice and has no intention of using your services.

Boundaries are necessary. It is important to remember that your time is money. Your time and expertise are valuable commodities that you should monitor carefully. Here are a few helpful tips on ways to set boundaries when it comes to those coffee meetups:

The first 30 minutes are free

Schedule a 30-minute conversation at no charge. Stick to 30 minutes -- no more, no less. In that time, you will answer the potential client's top three questions. They should come prepared to the conversation by sending you the questions ahead of time so you can get right to the point when you first meet.

In these 30 minutes answering their questions, you should be able to determine whether this person is a good client fit for you. As he or she is talking, you get insight into who he or she is and what the person is doing. It is a great way for you to either engage the individual in another area of your services or point them in the right direction toward someone who can help fulfill their needs.

Be aware of when the clock hits 30 minutes. There is no harm in spending an extra few minutes, but at 30 minutes, it's time for you to bring the conversation to a close. You can politely tell the person that you have to go, but if they would like to continue the conversation, direct them to your website for more information. Make sure your website has a section for consultations, pricing and time options for anyone who wants to talk to you.