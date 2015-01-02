How to Become an Inspirational Leader (Infographic)

January 2, 2015 2 min read

To be a good leader, you need to have quick wit. But to be a great leader capable of motivating individuals to work toward a common goal, you need a whole lot more than smarts -- you need emotional intelligence.

Great leaders are able to adeptly maintain relationships, read people’s body language, pick up on social cues and recognize people’s struggles and hardships, according to the infographic compiled below by Business Management Degrees, a site that offers comparative information on business management programs.

Related: The Secret to Keeping Young, Ambitious Talent? Let Them Go.

In addition to breaking down various categories of emotional intelligence, the infographic also describes half a dozen types of leadership styles, including each style’s strength and weakness. For example, “authoritative leaders,” or those who rally their employees with their enthusiasm, tend do well at motivating staff to reach a particular goal, but they also tend not to be as good at promoting responsibility.

Have a look at the infographic to see what sort of leader you already are and what sort of leader you aspire to be. If you aren’t already the leader you want to be, take some time reflect inward. Developing your own self-awareness and emotional intelligence will undoubtedly give you the tools to more effectively motivate your team.

Related: For This Entrepreneur, Helping Women Around the World Find Their Voice Meant Finding Her Own