How to Become an Inspirational Leader (Infographic)

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
To be a good leader, you need to have quick wit. But to be a great leader capable of motivating individuals to work toward a common goal, you need a whole lot more than smarts -- you need emotional intelligence.

Great leaders are able to adeptly maintain relationships, read people’s body language, pick up on social cues and recognize people’s struggles and hardships, according to the infographic compiled below by Business Management Degrees, a site that offers comparative information on business management programs.

In addition to breaking down various categories of emotional intelligence, the infographic also describes half a dozen types of leadership styles, including each style’s strength and weakness. For example, “authoritative leaders,” or those who rally their employees with their enthusiasm, tend do well at motivating staff to reach a particular goal, but they also tend not to be as good at promoting responsibility.

Have a look at the infographic to see what sort of leader you already are and what sort of leader you aspire to be. If you aren’t already the leader you want to be, take some time reflect inward. Developing your own self-awareness and emotional intelligence will undoubtedly give you the tools to more effectively motivate your team.

How to Become an Inspirational Leader (Infographic)

 

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

