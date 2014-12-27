My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Travel

Booking a Trip? 4 Places to Go for a 'Fancation.' (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Television can provide a much-need escape. From the comfort of your couch, you can explore Middle Earth or travel through space and time in a phone booth, making stress from daily life seem far away.

If you ever decide to leave said couch, however, you have a chance to travel closer to the action. The folks at InterContinental Hotels Group have put together a travel guide for superfans of several TV shows and movies.

The world of Dr. Who can be found in London. Devotees can visit Trafalgar Square -- where the evil Daleks first appeared in the ‘60s -- and check out the TARDIS near Earl’s Court Station.  If you’re less into science fiction and more into the science behind making high-grade crystal meth (note: Entrepreneur does not advocate the use of illegal drugs), you might want to travel to Albuquerque, N.M., home of Heisenberg -- a.k.a. Walter White, the drug kingpin played by Bryan Cranston in AMC’s drama Breaking Bad. There, you can find the inspiration behind the A1A Car Wash and Los Pollos Hermanos. At the Four Corners landmark -- where New Mexico intersects with Arizona, Colorado and Utah -- you can stand in four places at once. (That’s not show-specific; it’s just really cool.)

Don’t worry, Hunger Games fans and LOTR gurus. The infographic has you covered, too. Check it out below to see where you can find Mordor and the arena shown in Catching Fire. These real-world escapes are better than what you can find on a screen.

Related: Cheaper Business Flights and Other Travel Trends for 2015

Click to Enlarge

Booking a Trip? 4 Places to Go for a 'Fancation.' (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Travel

5 Phone Hacks for Travelers That Will Help Make Your Next Trip a Whole Lot Easier

Travel

8 International Travel Tips From a Guy Who Lives Out of a Suitcase

Travel

5 Reasons an Off-Season Vacation Is the Ultimate Hack for Travelers Looking to Recharge