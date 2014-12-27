Booking a Trip? 4 Places to Go for a 'Fancation.' (Infographic)

December 27, 2014 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Television can provide a much-need escape. From the comfort of your couch, you can explore Middle Earth or travel through space and time in a phone booth, making stress from daily life seem far away.

If you ever decide to leave said couch, however, you have a chance to travel closer to the action. The folks at InterContinental Hotels Group have put together a travel guide for superfans of several TV shows and movies.

The world of Dr. Who can be found in London. Devotees can visit Trafalgar Square -- where the evil Daleks first appeared in the ‘60s -- and check out the TARDIS near Earl’s Court Station. If you’re less into science fiction and more into the science behind making high-grade crystal meth (note: Entrepreneur does not advocate the use of illegal drugs), you might want to travel to Albuquerque, N.M., home of Heisenberg -- a.k.a. Walter White, the drug kingpin played by Bryan Cranston in AMC’s drama Breaking Bad. There, you can find the inspiration behind the A1A Car Wash and Los Pollos Hermanos. At the Four Corners landmark -- where New Mexico intersects with Arizona, Colorado and Utah -- you can stand in four places at once. (That’s not show-specific; it’s just really cool.)

Don’t worry, Hunger Games fans and LOTR gurus. The infographic has you covered, too. Check it out below to see where you can find Mordor and the arena shown in Catching Fire. These real-world escapes are better than what you can find on a screen.

Related: Cheaper Business Flights and Other Travel Trends for 2015