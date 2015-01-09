My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts to Make Massive Push Into China

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc on Thursday said it has struck a development deal to open 1,400 new Dunkin' Donuts cafes in China over the next 20 years.

The company said it currently has 16 Dunkin' Donuts cafes in China, a key growth market for top U.S. restaurant brands. Dunkin' Donuts rivals McDonald's Corp and Starbucks Corp , currently have roughly 2,000 and 1,400 units, respectively, inChina.

The long-term master franchise agreement, which Dunkin' described as its largest development deal in company history, is with Golden Cup Pte. Ltd.

Golden Cup is a joint venture between Philippines-based Jollibee Worldwide Pte Ltd. and Jasmine Asset Holding Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of investment fund RRJ Capital Master Fund II, L.P.

The joint venture has exclusive rights to expand Dunkin' Donuts in new markets, including Beijing, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

The first restaurant is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2015.

There are now more than 11,000 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in 36 countries around the world.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Dunkin Donuts

Why It Took Dunkin' Donuts 10 Years to Build the Perfect New Cup

Dunkin Donuts

Why Some States Still Don't Have a Dunkin' Donuts (But Probably Not for Long!)

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Sales Warm Up Despite Frigid Winter