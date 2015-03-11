My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Telecommuting

5 Essential Tech Tools For Telecommuters

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Essential Tech Tools For Telecommuters
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Freelance Writer & Former Entrepreneur
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Remote workers enjoy the freedom of getting to work from anywhere in the world without being tethered to an office space. You could choose to work from the comforts of home, for instance, or even relocate to another country entirely.

If you plan to take your work on the road, here are five gadgets that can help you stay connected no matter where you end up:

1. Mobile Hotspot

Commuters rely heavily on Wi-Fi hotspots. But what if you arrive at a coffee shop and discover that the wireless network is down? You won't ever miss a deadline if you have a mobile hotspot on hand. These small devices allow you to tether multiple gadgets to a mobile Internet connection. Check with your cellular carrier to see how much a mobile hotspot plan costs.

Related: 5 Big Questions to Ask When Your Company Is Going Nowhere Fast

2. Wireless Headset

Are you constantly taking calls on-the-go? Being able to do so hands-free and cord-free can be a major boon for productivity. A wireless headset enables wearers to work while multitasking around the house or even during commutes. These headsets generally connect to your mobile phone via Bluetooth and allow for a range of several feet between your phone and the headset.

3. Unlocked Smartphone

If you're planning to travel outside of the United States, then it would be wise to consider investing in an unlocked smartphone with GSM capabilities. This way, you'll be able to purchase a carrier plan and a SIM card wherever you travel to avoid expensive roaming charges.

An unlocked phone can be indispensable -- especially when making calls from abroad. Before you invest in a particular phone, check its antenna capabilities to make sure that it will operate overseas. Some smartphones have a difficult time connecting to cellular network bands abroad.

Related: Set These 3 Boundaries For a Sane Balance of Work and Life

4. Cloud Storage

As a telecommuter, your equipment is at a higher risk of loss or theft. You might lose a device by forgetting it while out and about, or it might even get stolen during your travels. You can protect critical data by backing up your computer and devices to a cloud storage account. Unlike a hard drive backup, files stored in the cloud are accessible from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection.

5. Battery Boosters

Telecommuters rely heavily on mobile technology. After accessing your work files and using GPS throughout the day, the batteries on your smartphone or tablet will drain quickly. Carry a battery booster with you so that you'll have extra power in the event of an emergency.

Related: How a Ghostwriter Can Breathe Life Into Your Startup's Content Strategy

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Telecommuting

7 Useful Productivity Apps for Telecommuters

Telecommuting

Office, Schmoffice: How 3 Big-Name Companies Succeed With Remote Working

Telecommuting

Use These 24 Tools to Run Your Business From Anywhere in the World